Method Man And Kelly Rowland Star In New Romance Film "Relationship Goals"

Method Man and Kelly Rowland are bringing grown romantic energy to the big screen in their new rom-com Relationship Goals. The first trailer just dropped and so far has fans excited for what's to come. The film pairs the two as former lovers who are forced back into each other’s orbit, this time as professional rivals chasing the same dream job.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name, Relationship Goals centers on a high-stakes competition for a coveted spot at a major New York morning show. Kelly Rowland plays Leah Caldwell, a sharp, ambitious media professional determined to break through the glass ceiling. Method Man stars as Jarrett Roy, her equally driven ex, who believes he has evolved since their not-so-peaceful breakup.

The tension appears immediate. Jarrett insists he is a changed man, inspired by the lessons of the book Relationship Goals, while Leah is not buying the rebrand. She is focused on her career and has zero interest in revisiting old wounds. The trailer leans into witty banter, unresolved feelings, and the awkward chaos that comes with mixing ambition and unfinished business.

Watch "Relationship Goals" Trailer

Directed by Linda Mendoza, the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 4. The movie marks the first on-screen pairing between Method Man and Kelly Rowland, and it adds another chapter to both of their acting runs.

Method Man continues to prove he is far more than a rapper dabbling in film. Since his early acting days in The Great White Hype, he has built an extensive resume across TV and film. His role as Davis MacLean on Power Book II: Ghost earned him major praise and multiple NAACP Image Awards. He's solidified his status as a serious actor.