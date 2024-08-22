Method Man Claims He's Never Been Paid For Streaming Royalties

Meth is owed some money.

Method Man has got classics on deck. He's got solo hits, collab hits with Redman, and dozens of iconic songs with the Wu-Tang Clan. According to Spotify, he has over three million monthly listeners. And yet, he hasn't been paid a dime in streaming royalties. The rapper dropped a bombshell during his recent appearance on Hot 97. Method Man admitted that he was unsure of how the streaming infrastructure works, before noting that he's still waiting on money from platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Method Man was asked about the prevalence of AI, and the rapper admitted he was hesitant to co-sign. He cited Drake's usage of AI to recreate Tupac's voice on "Taylor Made Freestyle." The rapper chose to shift the conversation to other aspects of the music industry, though. Aspects that have impacted huge names from the 1990s, in particular. "Honestly, I've never gotten a streaming check for any of my music," he told the host. "I'm still trying to figure it all out." This is not the first time Method Man has gone on the record to discuss his financial issues with the industry.

Method Man Is Still Trying To Understand Streaming

In 2018, the rapper addressed the long-standing financial situation in Wu-Tang Clan. The iconic group does not split things evenly between members. Instead, pay is broken down on a tier-basis, with some members earning more than others when it comes to albums and tours. Method Man talked about this system during an appearance on Howard Stern. "You can look at it as you have some individuals who make a certain amount as an individual," he explained. "But when they’re with the group they’re makin’ three, four times the amount that they would make."