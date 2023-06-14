A few weeks ago while on Kevin Hart’s podcast Gold Minds, Method Man made some attention-grabbing comments. In the episode, he said that he had never watched a single episode of Wu-Tang: An American Saga despite being an executive producer. He told Hart that he got the script ahead of time but never actually watched the show. Despite that, he made sure to give the show its flowers and merely stated that his version of events was different than what was portrayed.

Now, he’s revisiting the issue. In an appearance on The Breakfast Club Charlamagne The God asked Method Man if he still hadn’t seen an episode. While he once again made sure to give the show credit and avoid starting drama he also had a new explanation for not watching it. “I lived that already” Method Man said. He seemingly had little interest in watching the show recapping events he was there for. When asked once again if the show is accurate he said “No, none of them are.”

Method Man’s Thoughts On The Show

In the same episode, Method Man also touched on what he sees as the difference between rap now and in the 90s. “When you heard records from the West Coast, you know it was from the West Coast. When you heard UGK, we know that was down south,” he explained. He thinks that rap has lost its regional identities in pursuit of something more homogenous. “We had identities. And everybody was fightin’ for their own identity. Whereas now, it seems like everyone’s fighting for the same identity,” he concluded.

Despite some criticisms the Wu-Tang legend has for modern rap music, he also has some favorites. In a different interview this year he said that the rapper played most often in his house is GloRilla. She seemed to appreciate the love. In an Instagram story response, she showed love for Method Man’s music and appreciation for his cosign. What do you think about Method Man’s comments regarding the Wu-Tang Clan TV show? Let us know in the comments below.

