the breakfast club
- MusicFrench Montana On Nipsey Hussle's Murder: "One Of The Most Disgusting Things I’ve Ever Seen"French Montana says the killing of Nipsey Hussle scared him away from "buying the block."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGillie Da Kid Trades Shots With Jess Hilarious, Proves He Can Cook Chris Brown On The CourtGillie wasn't hearing any slander about his basketball abilities.By Ben Mock
- MusicUsher Addresses Backlash To Alicia Keys Embrace During Super Bowl Halftime ShowUsher says he, Alicia Keys, and Swizz Beatz are all on good terms.By Cole Blake
- MusicFivio Foreign Recalls Mistaking Nicki Minaj Song For A ShoutoutFivio Foreign has explained why he mistakenly thought Nicki Minaj shouted him out on "Pink Friday 2."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJess Hilarious Addresses Trick Daddy's "Ugly" Baby CommentsTrick Daddy is less than thrilled about Jess Hilarious' pregnancy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFivio Foreign Opens Up on Guidance He Received From The Hip-Hop PoliceHe's fresh off the release of a new album last week.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureJess Hilarious' Pregnancy Announcement Leaves Her Feeling "Blissfully Amazing"Jess Hilarious is expecting her second "bundle of joy."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKiller Mike Address Kai Cenat Again, Reveals He Had No Clue Who The Streamer WasKiller Mike has no ill will towards Kai.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKiller Mike On Why He Thinks Black Men Should Should Marry Black WomenHis perspective had fans divided in the replies. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureIs Jess Hilarious Pregnant? Comedian Shares Huge News Amid 32nd Birthday CelebrationsNot long after finally confirming that she's an official co-host on "The Breakfast Club," Jess had more big news to share with DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and their listeners.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMo'Nique Addresses D.L. Hughley's "Club Shay Shay" Response, Praises Charlamagne Tha God & DJ EnvyD.L. Hughley recently called Mo'Nique a "liar."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Responds To Mo'Nique's "Breakfast Club" BashingThe actress wasn't happy at all about being "Donkey of the Day" back in 2018, and the radio host said he learned a lesson from that.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKamala Harris Congratulates Jess Hilarious On Joining "The Breakfast Club""Your voice is so important," Harris tells Jess Hilarious.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCharlamagne Tha God Blasts Wendy Williams Documentary"Why y'all want to document someone's downfall?"By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAngela Yee Reacts As Jess Hilarious Is Named As Her Permanent "Breakfast Club" Replacement"I know it's not an easy job," Yee says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Slams Nicki Minaj Fans For Allegedly Doxxing Megan Thee Stallion's Mother's GravesiteAccording to Charlamagne Tha God, nobody should ever "play with the dead."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJess Hilarious Announces Her Addition As Permanent Breakfast Club Co-Host, Charlamagne The God ReactsJess used the announcement as a chance to take down her critics.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureEarthquake Addresses Katt Williams' Illiteracy Accusations On "The Breakfast Club"During his "Club Shay Shay" interview, Katt Williams claimed that Earthquake isn't in movies because he can't read.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Shades Nicki Minaj On "The Breakfast Club""Whoever feel it feel it," Megan Thee Stallion says of her new track.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsCharlamagne Tha God Expertly Dodges Jess Hilarious Question From Cam NewtonNewton wasn't able to get any answers about Hilarious' sudden departure from the popular radio show.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsKevin Gates' "The Breakfast Club" Interview Gives "D**k Restriction" Advice & MoreAs the notoriously explicit artist puts it, "honesty is the best policy" in life and love.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSZA & Mary J. Blige Comparisons On "The Breakfast Club" Provoke Fans To Speak"Do we appreciate SZA as an artist the way we should?" Charlamagne Tha God asked DJ Envy on a recent episode of their radio show.By Hayley Hynes