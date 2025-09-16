Dame Dash & Charlamagne Tha God's Heated Interview Devolves Into Schoolyard Insults

Tensions between Dame Dash and Charlamagne Tha God boiled over earlier today on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. If you head to the hip-hop side of social media, you will be swarmed with clips from their tense altercation. Throughout the interview the two men clashed, constantly interrupting each other and traded schoolyard-level insults.

The co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records took some real personal jabs at Charlamagne though too, questioning his masculinity and that he's a poor role model for Black men. Additionally, Dame posited that Charlamagne is gay partially because he allegedly doesn't say anything bad about JAY-Z.

For context, the radio host was wearing a Paper Planes t-shirt. The latter is a clothing brand in partnership with JAY and his close friend, Emory Jones.

Of course, Dame and Hov aren't on the best terms anymore (which the radio personality points out), so you can imagine why Dame is trying to diss Charlamagne for it.

"I'm thinking to myself, either you got a crush on this man or he's paying you. One or the other. Did you buy that shirt? [...] You went and bought that? They didn't give it to you as much as you say nice things [...] So, I think I think you're gay. I'm sorry," Dame said per Complex and Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod on X.

Charlamagne clapped back, calling him broke and a liar for his ongoing bankruptcy debacle. Dame Dash even issued a physical threat towards him after the former said he moves "like an old Harlem auntie."

"I can punch you right in your face like a grown man and you won't do sh*t. If we was on the street right now and you were talking like that, I would have f*cked you up." He added, "What I'm saying is when you interrupt me and you say certain things, where I'm from, the masculine man will f*ck you up."

Dame said this after referencing a time when Charlamagne ran away from a group of men trying to jump him a long time ago per TMZ Hip Hop. The executive scolds him, claiming that he would have took the punches with pride rather than running.