- Music50 Cent Wants Lil Wayne Collab To Finally HappenIt's wild to think that two of the biggest rap stars of the 2000s never hopped on a beat together.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBobbi Althoff Shares How She Secured Her Viral Drake InterviewAccording to Althoff, she just slid into his DMs.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Gets A Call From Her Baby Daddy In Jail In The Middle Of An InterviewA surprise phone call leads to a surprisingly hilarious interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVDon Cheadle Is Over Kevin Hart's "Damn" MemeAccording to the actor, he's not a fan of the viral meme he's associated with.By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Attributes Her Sex Tape Getting Leaked To A Car CrashApparently a simple accident prompted a pretty extreme response from the person who found and released the footage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSexyy Red Revealed To Lil Yachty That She Does Not Use Condoms"I'm the raw dog queen," the St. Louis native expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLL Cool J Explains Why Album With 50 Cent Never Came OutThe 80s pioneer revealed that he had an entire album with 50 Cent that will never see the light of day. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicSteve Lacy "Didn't Care To Announce" His Sexuality, He Says"I don’t care to announce who I’m into sexually," the singer-songwriter said in a recent interview.By Alexis Oatman
- RelationshipsYo Gotti Praised For Answering Angela Simmons' Call Mid-InterviewYo Gotti has long been crushing on Ms. Simmons.By Hayley Hynes
- Music50 Cent Tells "Men's Health" Why He Doesn't Wear Bulletproof Vests Anymore50 explains when he made the decision to move on from his signature item. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureMethod Man Shares Secret To Avoiding Rap BeefRap beef never phases Method Man. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCurren$y Says He Won't Travel Overseas For One Reason"Everything was f*cking crazy," the rapper explained. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureREASON Says Heated Moosa Interview Wasn't A "Rollout Move" For New AlbumThe TDE underdog is dropping his "PORCHES" project on Friday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTyga Links With Bobbi Althoff For New InterviewBobbi Althoff finally knows who Tyga is, after admitting she didn't know the rapper while speaking with Drake, last month.By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z Once Told RZA He Inspired "The Blueprint," The Wu-Tang Clan Legend SaysThe Wu and the Roc are some of the most important pillars of New York hip-hop; how could they not be linked in some way?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRita Ora Proposed To Taika WaititiTaika Waititi reveals that he said "yes" right away.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Should Be "Dragged To Jail" If She Attends Taylor Swift's Tour, Dave Portnoy SaysDave Portnoy is a major Swiftie.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLizzo Spoke About "Having A Rough Day" In Interview Days Before Facing Lawsuit: WatchLizzo appeared on "60 Minutes" amid her tour through Australia last month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicUsher Calls Being Single "The Hardest Thing" He's "Ever Had To Do"Wasn't it telling the woman that he loves that he's having a baby with a woman he barely even knows?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCellski Recalls Bun B Defusing T.I. & Lil Flip Feud From Becoming "War"Bun B apparently stopped T.I. and Lil Flip's feud from becoming an all-out "war."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Shares His Controversial Take On GenderNe-Yo says he comes from a time where "a man was a man and woman was a woman."By Caroline Fisher