Kendrick Lamar Announces Super Bowl Interview After Massive Grammy Wins For "Not Like Us" Drake Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Entertainment: 58th Grammy Awards
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We're sure K.Dot will speak on his new Grammys with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis.

Kendrick Lamar is riding high right now thanks to his Grammys sweep this year for "Not Like Us," and he immediately came back with more excitement for his next big move. Moreover, news hit the Internet on Monday (February 3) that he will host a press conference for his Super Bowl halftime show this week (Sunday, February 9) with seasoned rap journalists Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis on Thursday (February 6). There are some conflicting reports on when exactly the interview and conference will start, but most of these relays point to a 11AM EST start time or 11:30AM est.

Furthermore, this is massive because Kendrick Lamar really hasn't said much about anything over the past year despite the massive impact that he celebrated last night. There was the Harper's BAZAAR sit-down with SZA, a Compton College speech to graduates, these new Grammys acceptance speeches... And that's it. Of course, it's not like Drake has dropped two-hour interviews, but he's been much more active in the public eye, which makes this K.Dot press conference very interesting. But the question remains: What will he even talk about?

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Press Conference

Plenty of Drake Stans and skeptical media critics are expecting a softball interview from this Super Bowl halftime show press conference with Kendrick Lamar. Hopefully that's not the case, but knowing the NFL and how the media tends to sway, we doubt that he will really focus on the Drizzy stuff in particular. Rather, the Compton MC will most likely just speak on his run, his city, his upcoming performance, and his new album GNX, in all likelihood. Regardless of how compelling and exciting this could be, we can't help but voice our eternal curiosity at asking every single question that he might not want to answer.

There's so much to theorize and speculate about when it comes to why Kendrick Lamar chose this moment to battle Drake, just how connected everything was, and all the behind-the-scenes developments that neither rapper will likely address until they're out of the zeitgeist. As such, this Ebro and Nadeska press conference – plus the show itself – have us incredibly excited. But don't expect to solve every mystery...

