Kendrick Lamar Reveals What Inspired “GNX”

It goes without saying that 2024 was a massive year for Kendrick Lamar, and so far, 2025 is off to a similar start. Last weekend, he took home multiple Grammy awards for his hit Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." This weekend, he's set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. Today, he sat down with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music's eagerly anticipated Super Bowl press conference.

At one point in the conversation, Kendrick opened up about the process behind his latest album, GNX. According to him, it was all about going back to his roots and drawing inspiration from the kind of music he liked listening to growing up. "I thought about 'Damn, what I used to like as a kid?' Hard raps, good beats, that's smackin', right?" he explained. "It was necessary to come out of that cocoon like, 'I arrived now. I can spread my wings and show every state of who I am as far as Kendrick Lamar.'"

What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

This is far from all Kendrick discussed during the press conference, however. He was also asked about what exactly fans can expect from his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The hitmaker told them they can look forward to storytelling, which he's had a passion for throughout his entire career. Yesterday, TMZ also answered a question about the show that fans have been asking for several months now.