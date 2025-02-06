Kendrick Lamar Reveals What Inspired “GNX”

BY Caroline Fisher 731 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar recently opened up about his newest album.

It goes without saying that 2024 was a massive year for Kendrick Lamar, and so far, 2025 is off to a similar start. Last weekend, he took home multiple Grammy awards for his hit Drake diss track, "Not Like Us." This weekend, he's set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. Today, he sat down with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music's eagerly anticipated Super Bowl press conference.

At one point in the conversation, Kendrick opened up about the process behind his latest album, GNX. According to him, it was all about going back to his roots and drawing inspiration from the kind of music he liked listening to growing up. "I thought about 'Damn, what I used to like as a kid?' Hard raps, good beats, that's smackin', right?" he explained. "It was necessary to come out of that cocoon like, 'I arrived now. I can spread my wings and show every state of who I am as far as Kendrick Lamar.'"

Read More: HNHH's Black History Month Playlist Of Power: Songs Of Strength & Struggle

What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

This is far from all Kendrick discussed during the press conference, however. He was also asked about what exactly fans can expect from his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The hitmaker told them they can look forward to storytelling, which he's had a passion for throughout his entire career. Yesterday, TMZ also answered a question about the show that fans have been asking for several months now.

This, of course, is whether or not he'll be performing "Not Like Us." The outlet reports that Kendrick will definitely be performing the explosive track. What's up in the air now is whether or not they'll broadcast the lyrics that accuse Drake of being a pedophile and risk legal ramifications. Reportedly, Kendrick is expected to rehearse his set with SZA at some point today, meaning these decisions will likely be made sooner rather than later.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar X Apple Music Super Bowl Press Conference: How To Watch

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 58th Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar Announces Super Bowl Interview After Massive Grammy Wins For "Not Like Us" Drake Diss 1.8K
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar X Apple Music Super Bowl Press Conference: How To Watch 1.9K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Drake Announces "Anita Max Wynn Australia Tour" Begins Same Day As Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show 3.6K
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Kendrick Lamar Reveals If He's Playing "Not Like Us" During Halftime Show 2.4K