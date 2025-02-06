Kendrick Lamar Recalls Surprising First Thought After Winning Five Grammys For “Not Like Us”

Last weekend, Kendrick Lamar cleaned up at the Grammys. He secured five different awards for his explosive diss track "Not Like Us." At one point in the evening, he even had the entire crowd chanting lyrics about Drake being an alleged pedophile. These are the same lyrics the Toronto rapper is suing Universal Music Group over. Most agree that the impressive series of wins was well deserved, and during a recent conversation with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music's Super Bowl press conference, Kendrick shared his thoughts.

According to him, the first thing that went through his head when he got home wasn't defeating Drake, or even his own personal success. Instead, he said he thought about the culture as a whole. "I just think about the culture really... it's always that for me first I'm not even bullsh*ting with you... when people talk about rap man, the conversations I hear they think its just rap and not an actual art form... so when you put records like that in the forefront it reminds people," he explained.

Will Kendrick Lamar Perform "Not Like Us" At The Super Bowl?

This was far from all Kendrick discussed during the press conference, however. He also opened up about what inspired his latest album, GNX. "I thought about 'Damn, what I used to like as a kid?' Hard raps, good beats, that's smackin', right?" he recalled. "It was necessary to come out of that cocoon like, 'I arrived now. I can spread my wings and show every state of who I am as far as Kendrick Lamar.'"