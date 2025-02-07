Kendrick Lamar x Timothee Chalamet Apple Music Interview: How To Watch

BY Caroline Fisher 774 Views
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar recently linked up with Timothee Chalamet.

Kendrick Lamar fans can't wait to see him headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show this Sunday, but it looks like the hitmaker is not quite finished with his press run. Yesterday, a snippet of him chatting with Timothee Chalamet in a new interview hit the internet, leaving supporters with even more to look forward to. The conversation finally aired this morning (February 7) at 7 a.m. ET on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

It's since been made available to view on the NFL's official X and Instagram accounts. It's also been shared by various other outlets including HotNewHipHop. This latest interview arrives just a day after Kendrick sat down with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music's highly anticipated Super Bowl press conference. During that interview, he opened up about his latest album GNX, his viral lyrical battle with Drake, winning five Grammys for his hit diss track "Not Like Us," and much more.

Read More: Too Short Urges Kendrick Lamar To Skip "Not Like Us" During Halftime Show

What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

Kendrick also opened up about what viewers can expected from his Halftime Show performance. According to him, it will feature a lot of storytelling, which he's showcased his passion for throughout his career. "I think I've always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music," he explained. "And I've always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I'm on. You know, whether it's a world tour or whether it's 500 people, I've always had a form of that. So, I like to always carry on that sense of, you know, make people listen, but also seeing them think a little."

His remarks arrived shortly after TMZ answered a question his fans have been asking for months now. This, of course, is if he plans to perform "Not Like Us" at the Super Bowl. According to the outlet, he definitely will. What's up in the air now is whether or not lyrics about Drake allegedly being a pedophile will be broadcast.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Reveals What Inspired “GNX”

[Via]

