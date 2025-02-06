Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With Timothee Chalamet For Upcoming Super Bowl Interview

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar (back) and Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
These careers have a lot to celebrate in 2025.

It seems like Kendrick Lamar is surprisingly not done with his press run for his Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans on Sunday (February 9). Moreover, a new snippet clip just hit the Internet promoting his upcoming interview with Hollywood darling Timothee Chalamet, which will reportedly drop on Friday (February 7) at 7AM EST. It's unclear where exactly it will land, but either way, fans are very excited. They didn't expect that the often elusive and secretive K.Dot would find more press opportunities, but it makes sense that they would pair him with Timmy. He went on a wild run of his own as of late, and spoke briefly in the clip below about his excitement for Super Bowl LIX's musical extravaganza.

"I'm most looking forward to – at the Super Bowl halftime show this year – seeing Kendrick, seeing what songs he chose," Timothée Chalamet remarked as Kendrick Lamar stood next to him with a smile on his face. "'Cause, though I get to do this interview, I've been given no early access, you know? No top shelf secrets. I'm excited to see if he brings anyone out, and I'm excited to see the vibe in New Orleans. A city I've never been, so..."

What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

As for Timothee Chalamet, this is far from his only notable hip-hop crossover as of late. Of course, Kendrick Lamar is in a class of his own, but don't downplay Chalamet's upcoming performance in Marty Supreme alongside none other than Tyler, The Creator. Along with the Compton lyricist's incredible run, he also has a Best Actor Oscar nomination to promote for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Speaking of Kendrick's run, people have wondered whether or not he will perform the crown jewel of it, "Not Like Us," at the Super Bowl. Despite Drake and his UMG lawsuit, it seems like he will go full force.

With all this in mind, this conversation with Kendrick Lamar and Timothée Chalamet should make for a very interesting and surprising link-up. Kendrick just held his Apple Music Super Bowl press conference with Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis, during which he finally discussed why he battled Drake and also gave insight as to what inspired GNX. He rarely pops out to speak to the media, so we should probabyl value every chance we get to take a peek behind the curtain.

