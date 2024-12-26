Timothée Chalamet Reveals How Lil B Helped Launch His Acting Career

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Timothée Chalamet And Saoirse Ronan In Conversation At BFI Southbank In London
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Timothee Chalamet poses ahead of an In Conversation with Saoirse Ronan at BFI Southbank on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Lil B knighted Timothée Chalamet years ago.

Timothée Chalamet credited Lil B with the success of his acting career while reflecting on meeting the rapper during a recent interview with Nardwuar. The A Complete Unknown star explained that he met the BasedGod while studying at NYU and Lil B knighted him. A clip of the interaction has been circulating online for a number of years now.

“I met him at NYU,” Chalamet told Nardwuar, “I had $50 from a commercial I did, I bribed a kid to give me his ticket. I was in there alone, you know, front row to the right, I raised my hand, I got called on by him, [and] told him I was going to ask out a crush. He invited me on stage and he knighted me. And honestly, he said, ‘That boy’s hands been blessed,’ and from there, my acting career took off. Thank you, BasedGod. I was struggling before that, basically just done Royal Pains, and, you know, I was nominated for an Oscar by the time I was 22. Shout out, Lil B. Nothing possible without Lil B.”

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

Timothée Chalamet During "A Complete Unknown" Photocall

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Elle Fanning. Timothee Chalamet, and Monica Barbaro during the London photocall for "A Complete Unknown" at The Curzon. Mayfair on December 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet discussed the legacy of Bob Dylan, who he plays in the aforementioned film, A Complete Unknown. They spoke about Dylan's iconic and surprising shift to electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, how his impact has carried on through the years, and much more.

Timothée Chalamet Speaks With Nardwuar

A Complete Unknown hit theaters across the United States on December 25. It also stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy. Check out Timothée Chalamet's full interview with Nardwuar below.

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...