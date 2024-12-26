Timothée Chalamet Reveals How Lil B Helped Launch His Acting Career

Lil B knighted Timothée Chalamet years ago.

Timothée Chalamet credited Lil B with the success of his acting career while reflecting on meeting the rapper during a recent interview with Nardwuar. The A Complete Unknown star explained that he met the BasedGod while studying at NYU and Lil B knighted him. A clip of the interaction has been circulating online for a number of years now.

“I met him at NYU,” Chalamet told Nardwuar, “I had $50 from a commercial I did, I bribed a kid to give me his ticket. I was in there alone, you know, front row to the right, I raised my hand, I got called on by him, [and] told him I was going to ask out a crush. He invited me on stage and he knighted me. And honestly, he said, ‘That boy’s hands been blessed,’ and from there, my acting career took off. Thank you, BasedGod. I was struggling before that, basically just done Royal Pains, and, you know, I was nominated for an Oscar by the time I was 22. Shout out, Lil B. Nothing possible without Lil B.”

Timothée Chalamet During "A Complete Unknown" Photocall

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: (L-R) Elle Fanning. Timothee Chalamet, and Monica Barbaro during the London photocall for "A Complete Unknown" at The Curzon. Mayfair on December 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet discussed the legacy of Bob Dylan, who he plays in the aforementioned film, A Complete Unknown. They spoke about Dylan's iconic and surprising shift to electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, how his impact has carried on through the years, and much more.

Timothée Chalamet Speaks With Nardwuar