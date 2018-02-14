Timothée Chalamet
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Visits Timothee Chalamet's House Despite Breakup RumorsKylie shut down another spat of recent breakup rumors.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsTimothée Chalamet’s Friends Express “Concern” Over Kylie JennerChalamet's "friends" didn't hesitate to put his reported paramour on blast.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Is "Not Thrilled" About Kylie Jenner's Romance With Timothée ChalametThe rapper is trying to keep things "cordial" amid Kylie's new relationship with the actor.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesWarner Bros. Releases First Trailer For "Dune: Part Two"We have our first look at the second part of the iconic sci-fi fantasy adventureBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner "Enjoying" Her Time With Timothée Chalamet: ReportKylie Jenner reportedly finds Timothée Chalamet "very charming."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumors Gain FuelNew photos are fuelling dating rumors about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAre Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating? Twitter Doesn't Want To Believe SoBoth Jenner sisters are reportedly boo'd up with very unexpected partners this spring.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTimothée Chalamet Says It's “Tough To Be Alive” NowadaysTimothée Chalamet says he believes that a "societal collapse is in the air."By Cole Blake
- MoviesAl Pacino Says Timothée Chalamet Should Take His Role If "Heat 2" Is Brought To FilmAl Pacino says that Timothée Chalamet should be cast as a younger version of his character in "Heat" if the prequel novel is turned into a movie.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet & More Share Uplifting Texts From Virgil AblohSeveral celebrities shared positive messages from Virgil Abloh following his passing.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Posts Epic Met Gala Selfies With Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert & Many MoreLil Nas X knows EVERYBODY. By Taylor McCloud
- Movies"Dune" Joins "Jackass 4" For The Busiest Movie Release Date Of 2021The release date for "Dune" has been moved up to October , when it will face off against serveral highly anticipated films, including "Jackass 4," "The French Dispatch," and "Last Night In SoHo."By Joshua Robinson
- TVQuestlove Smacks Pete Davidson & Timothée Chalamet In Hilarious SNL SketchQuestlove vents the frustrations of several hip-hop fans. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Call Me by Your Name" Director Confirms Stars Will Return For SequelTimothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer are confirmed to return for a sequel to 2017's "Call Me By Your Name."By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Admits That He Lives With His Mother & Details Dinner With Kanye WestPete Davidson talks about having to pay for dinner with Kid Cudi, Kanye West, and Timothée Chalamet.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Paid A Hefty Bill For Kid Cudi's Birthday Dinner Due To Kanye West's AppetiteKanye West had quite the appetite. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKim Kardashian Explains How That Kid Cudi Birthday Photo Came To beKim played photographer for the night. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKid Cudi Celebrates Birthday With Kanye West, Pete Davidson, And Timothé ChalametIt's nice to have famous friends.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Beautiful Boy" Trailer Shows Timothée Chalamet & Steve Carell's Emotional Bond"Beautiful Boy" is about a father and his drug addict son. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKid Cudi Shoutout Brings Timothée Chalamet Into A Hysterical FrenzyThe "Call Me By Your Name" star freaked out after Kid Cudi shouted him out on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKid Cudi Once Gave Timothée Chalamet Advice That Helped Save His CareerTimothée Chalamet shares the career-saving wisdom Kid Cudi gave him.
By Aron A.