Kendrick Lamar & Timothée Chalamet Raps Favorite K.Dot Songs Together In Part 2 Of Super Bowl LIX Interview

Kendrick Lamar and Timothée Chalamet delivered an unexpected yet captivating moment during a pre-Super Bowl interview, where they rapped together in a spontaneous performance of Lamar’s "The Heart Pt. 2" and "Kush & Corinthians." The exchange, part of a promotional segment, showcased Chalamet’s deep appreciation for Lamar’s music, earning praise from fans and further blurring the lines between film and hip-hop culture.

Seated inside a sleek black Buick GNX, the duo’s conversation took on an intimate, almost cinematic feel. Their chemistry was evident as they traded verses, with Lamar visibly impressed by Chalamet’s ability to keep pace. "That was one of my favorites, Pt. II," Lamar said. Chalamet, fully in the moment, responded, "Pt. II is like you're at the Olympics, bro." As they mimicked the chorus and rapped in sync, Lamar couldn’t hide his excitement, beaming as Chalamet went bar-for-bar with him. "I love that shit, bro," Chalamet admitted, his enthusiasm palpable.

What Are Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Kendrick Lamar Songs?

Chalamet, currently making waves with his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, has been fully immersed in the film’s press tour. His recent media appearances, including a stint on Saturday Night Live where he performed Dylan’s songs, have drawn attention not only for his acting but also for his sharp sense of style.