Charlamagne Tha God Doesn’t Think Kendrick Lamar Should Perform “Not Like Us” At The Super Bowl

BY Caroline Fisher 1021 Views
Syndication: USATODAY
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl setlist is a hot topic of debate.

Kendrick Lamar fans have been looking forward to his Super Bowl Halftime Show for months now, and tomorrow, they'll finally get to see the performance they've been waiting for. He's set to take the stage alongside SZA in New Orleans, and reportedly, he has a "big surprise" planned. For now, supporters will just have to wait and see what that surprise is, and they have plenty of predictions and wishes.

During a recent episode of his podcast, however, Charlamagne Tha God revealed what he doesn't think Kendrick should do. He claimed that he doesn't think Kendrick should perform his Grammy-winning diss track "Not Like Us," despite that being what a lot of fans want to see the most. "I just don't think he should do a diss record on a big stage like that," he explained. "I wouldn't do it." He continue, recalling how he's been saying this even before Drake sued Universal Music Group over the song.

What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar Perform At The Super Bowl?

"I don't think he should do it, and I'm consistent, before the lawsuit I said he should do the horns and the hook," Charlamagne said. "I just wouldn't be up there mentioning all them other people during my time like that." He went on, noting how there are various other songs Kendrick could perform to get a big reaction out of the crowd. Charlamagne might not think "Not Like Us" should be a part of the Compton rapper's set, but it looks like there's a good chance it will be. Earlier this week, TMZ confirmed that Kendrick would perform the song with him, the NFL, and FOX.

Charlamagne isn't the only person who thinks he should skip it, as Too Short says he feels the same way. During a recent conversation with TMZ, he explained that he believes it's unnecessary. "If I was him I wouldn't do it," he said. "That's more of a jab than doing it."

[Via]

