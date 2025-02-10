Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy Believe Kendrick Lamar Could've Had A Better Super Bowl Set

Everyone has something to say about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime display. As it stands, the overall consensus is that it's maybe the most controversial performance in the history of the event. The argument as to why it wasn't good is that Lamar's performances of the songs were lackluster. Moreover, they feel he lacks the global hits for a show such as this. Additionally, we can almost assure you that a lot of disgruntled Lil Wayne fans and Drake stans are poo-pooing it just for the sole reason that Lamar was onstage. On the flip side, folks appreciate the messages woven within it. It was heavy on the political statements and were done tastefully in typical Kendrick fashion.

Of course, him performing "Not Like Us" for the entire world to hear was a moment that will be written in the hip-hop history books one day. Folks within in the community such as Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy are in the "thumbs up" camp, so to speak. However, they did have some things they felt could have been a little better. They particularly thought that the set list could have been switched up.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Performance

For Envy, he believes that Kendrick Lamar had bigger records that should have made the cut. "Bi*ch, Don't Kill My Vibe" and "Swimming Pools" were just a few that he listed. Charlamagne Tha God concurred with that point but had a slightly different take. "The message was great. Aesthetically I gave it a 10. But I agree with Envy I thought his set list could have been way better," he began. "He could have just picked bigger, high-energy songs. For example," Charlamagne Tha God Begins, "it was an unapologetically, ultra Black performance. Imagine if he would have opened up with "[The] Blacker The Berry... and then he threw in joints like "Alright," "good kid m.A.A.d city," "Money Trees..."

However, where Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy disagree is on the inclusion of "Not Like Us." The Breakfast Club host essentially doubled down on his position earlier about not giving Drake and the other artists he disses too much attention during his performance. The night before the show, Charlamagne said, "I don't think he should do it, and I'm consistent, before the lawsuit I said he should do the horns and the hook. I just wouldn't be up there mentioning all them other people during my time like that." Envy felt it was essential for him to include it, and we agree with him there.