Charlamagne Tha God Delivers Harsh Take On Drake & PartyNextDoor’s New Album

Charlamagne has a lot to say about "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

Drake and PartyNextDoor finally unveiled their new album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U yesterday just in time for Valentine's Day, and it's since received mixed reviews. While many listeners are impressed, others think the project left a lot to be desired. This includes Charlamagne Tha God, who weighed in on the album on The Breakfast Club recently. According to him, he found it boring, and caught himself yawning just a few songs in.

"I only got to track eleven, but I don't feel Party on this album at all. I've never been a fan of Drake singing, I do like Party, but something about what I heard on this project thus far it just feels manufactured. It lacks soul. It's like AI and B," he said of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Charlamagne also said that while many listeners likely tuned in to see whether or not Drake mentioned anything related to his feud with Kendrick Lamar, he can't relate.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"I didn't think that it was gonna be any smoke on the album 'cause I know Drake don't want none, especially with Kendrick," he claimed. Drake did appear to reference he and Kendrick's explosive beef at least a couple of times on tracks like "Gimme A Hug" and "Celibacy." This is far from the only criticism Charlamagne has dished out as of late, however. Following Kendrick's eagerly anticipated Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show last weekend, he admitted that he thought it could have been far better.

"The message was great. Aesthetically I gave it a 10. But I agree with Envy I thought his set list could have been way better," he said on The Breakfast Club following the show. "He could have just picked bigger, high-energy songs. [...] It was an unapologetically, ultra Black performance. Imagine if he would have opened up with '[The] Blacker The Berry' [...] and then he threw in joints like 'Alright,' 'good kid m.A.A.d city,' 'Money Trees...'"

