"The Breakfast Club" Debates Whether Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Ruined Drake's Image

Charlamagne That God, DJ Envy, Loren LoRosa, and Jess Hilarious all shared their reactions to the clips appearing online from Drake's ongoing tour in Australia and New Zealand during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. In doing so, they debated whether Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track has changed how they perceive some of his behavior.

The conversation began with Loren LoRosa suggesting the success of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has changed the way fans view Drake. "He's still a super star. He still has core fans, he's still gonna hit number one on all those charts," DJ Envy said, to which Charlamagne added: "He's still got the labels calling saying what song should be at radio, even through the lawsuit." From there, the group discussed his antics on his Anita Max Win Tour. "Y'all been having a conversation about Drake that's been going on since the begining of time," Charlamagne remarked. "Drake has always charted and he's always been corny… OG Drake hater over here. Day one." Check out the full discussion below.

Did Drake Diss Kendrick Lamar On "Gimme A Hug"

The conversation comes after Drake teamed up with PartyNextDoor for the new collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Together, they dropped the project, last Friday. On the biggest song from the tracklist so far, "Gimme a Hug," Drake references his feud with Lamar, rapping: "They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder shit (Droppin' harder sh*t) / F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit / Tryna get the party lit for the b*tches."