DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Said He's Not Giving Kendrick Lamar "Any More Energy"

Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Turchiaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to DJ Akademiks, Drake's new album is not about Kendrick Lamar.

Yesterday (February 14), Drake and PartyNextDoor unleashed their eagerly anticipated new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project arrived just in time for Valentine's Day, and so far, many of its reviews have been positive. Of course, the Toronto artist's fans are also busy dissecting each song line by line in search of any interesting references to his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

They're convinced they found one in the track "Celibacy." It seems to contain a direct response to Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." This is the same diss track Drake sued Universal Music Group over. He accuses the company of spreading the "false and malicious" narrative that he's an alleged pedophile. It's also the same one Kendrick won five Grammy awards for earlier this month. This is far from the only apparent reference to the viral beef on the album. On "Gimme A Hug," Drake also appears to throw some jabs at those praying on his downfall, and reject rap beef as a whole.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"They be droppin' sh*t, but we be droppin' harder sh*t (Droppin' harder sh*t)/F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit," he raps. According to DJ Akademiks, however, Drake's intention was not to make the entire album a response to Kendrick. "I spoke to Drake and shoot, after watching Kendrick's performance that felt so obsessed with Drake at the Super Bowl, I actually asked him. I said 'hey bro, I hope this album is not gonna be completely obsessed with this guy.' And he actually told me directly, he said 'hey listen, I'm not giving him any more energy.'"

Akademiks continued, noting how Drake is still a confident rapper. He also claimed that critics will never get the losing speech they're likely waiting for. "People want him to weep and come out and cry," the internet personality explained. "No he's not gonna do that."

