Anita Max Win: Drake Shares Tragic Mother-Daughter Story After His 2024 Chicago Concert In Melbourne

Drake recently opened up to fans in Melbourne, revealing a heartbreaking story that reshaped how he approaches his concerts. During a stop on his Anita Max Win tour, the Toronto rapper explained why he gives away money and gifts at his shows. A tragic accident following his 2024 performance in St. Louis, he said, left a lasting impact. Before sharing the details, Drake urged the crowd to stay alert. “There are 15,000 of us here tonight, all celebrating, all having a good time,” he said. “But I want you to be aware of your surroundings.”

He then spoke about Laticha Bracero and Alyssa Cordova, a mother and daughter killed by a drunk driver while leaving his St. Louis concert. “I haven’t told this story yet on tour, but there’s a reason I do this,” he said, referring to his giveaways. “Maybe if I tell you, it’ll make more sense.” Bracero had taken her daughter to the concert, he explained. From what he was told, they had an incredible night. But as they crossed the street outside the arena, a speeding driver ran a red light and struck them. Both died at the scene.

Drake's Anita Max Win Tour

“It messed me up,” Drake admitted. “To go from that much fun to tragedy in an instant—it really made me think.” Reflecting on the loss, he emphasized the importance of connection. “We’re all in this room together, but you never know what someone else is going through,” he said. “Everyone could be smiling, drinking, having fun, but inside, they might be struggling.” He encouraged fans to show kindness. “Maybe they’re not being treated right, maybe their friends betrayed them, maybe they’re in a bad relationship, or dealing with family problems.”