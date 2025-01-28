Drake Touches Down In Australia For His "Anita Max Win Tour"

BY Zachary Horvath 912 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESS ROOM
US rapper Drake poses in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)
We also have intel on the set list for this hyped tour.

Drake still has about a week and a half before his Anita Max Win Tour kicks off February 9 in Melbourne. However, The Boy is now in Australia most likely prepping for what should be a thrilling month-long stay. He teased that he would be heading down there soon over the weekend with an Instagram Story. "👀👀👀👀 owls taking flight soon" he captioned the post which included an Australian OVO soccer jersey. Now that he's touched down, Drake is sharing some photos via an IG carousel. The first image shows him at a Nobu restaurant with some of his boys. Then, he uploaded a short video of him walking out of his private plane in addition to an image of a view from way up in the sky.

He then included a random cartoon image of what look to be two bananas in striped suits? The weirdness continues with some sort of anime character. It's a jacked kangaroo with boxing gloves. Things go back to normal with what appears to be a throwback photo of the last time when he performed in Australia back in 2017. Lastly, a stunning picture of where he's possibly calling home for the next few weeks wraps things up.

Drake Is In The Land Down Under

Prior to him arriving, we were speculating on what sort of songs he would be playing onstage. Of course, our minds went right to wondering if Drake would play any diss tracks from the Kendrick Lamar feud. Especially since Lamar's Super Bowl performance is on the same day. But thanks to The Source and Complex, we have the full details on the set list.

Some may be upset to learn that zero diss records are included in the mix. However, anything could happen. But it looks like Drake is pulling from all of his eras. There looks to be 39 songs with hits such as "One Dance, "Trophies," "Headlines," and "Nice For What" being just a small portion of them. You can find the full list with the second "[Via]" link below.

