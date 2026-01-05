6ix9ine says he’ll be headed to the same facility as Nicolas Maduro and Luigi Mangione when he begins his prison sentence on January 6. He pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his supervised release, last year, and will serve 3 months in federal prison. He joked about Maduro and Mangione in a video he recorded and published on social media, Monday.

“Yo guys, remember when I told you I was in prison with Diddy, the president of Honduras, and Sam Bankman-Fried, and you guys thought I was lying? And then it came out that the president of Honduras was like, ‘He’s such a cool guy,’ I put Diddy on the phone with Akademiks. Now, I’m about to go meet the president of Venezuela,” 6xi9ine revealed. “I have that luck of just being locked up with presidents. Oh, and I’m about to meet Luigi too. I’m about to play chess with them n****s, eat ramen noodles.”

Both Maduro and Mangione are currently residing at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Before his transfer to Fort Dix, Diddy also awaited trial at the facility. He is currently serving a 50-month sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution.

What Happened To Nicolás Maduro?

The U.S. military captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia, in Venezuela on Saturday. He faces narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy, and weapons charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Monday. In doing so, he described himself as being a “prisoner of war.”

As for the future of Venezuela, Donald Trump said that the U.S. is "in charge" of the country for the time being. “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition,” Trump said at a press conference from Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, as caught by The Hill.