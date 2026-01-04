Donald Trump Sends Nicolas Maduro To The Same Prison Diddy Was Held In

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro is reportedly in New York City right now after United States President Donald Trump spoke to the media yesterday (Saturday, January 3) about his capture. According to CNN, he's staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where hip-hop fans might remember that Diddy was held in before his transfer to FCI Fort Dix.

For those unaware, Sean Combs was at MDC Brooklyn since his arrest in September of 2024 on racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. A jury found him guilty of only the transportation charges. The judge sentenced the Bad Boy mogul to a little over four years in jail, a sentence Diddy continues to appeal.

MDC Brooklyn also housed El Chapo, Luigi Mangione, R. Kelly, 6ix9ine, and more notable names. Diddy's transfer to FCI Fort Dix after requesting this change happened in late October of last year. Although confirmation never emerged about a deeper reason for this transfer beyond drug treatment and family time, he did allegedly suffer a knife threat at MDC Brooklyn. Nicolas Maduro arrived at the prison on Saturday night, and is set to appear in court next week.

Why Was Nicolas Maduro Arrested?

A protest over Venezuela's presidential election held July 28, had more than 100 Treasure Coast residents turning up at the Cashmere Shell Station at Southwest Cashmere Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, Aug. 18, 2024. More than 100 residents from across the Treasure took part in the global protest over the poll results in Venezuela's presidential election. The government-controlled electoral commission in Venezuela declared President Nicolas Maduro was the winner, for a third six-year term in office. The opposition said their candidate Edmundo Gonzalez was the winner and they wanted the data from the polling stations to verify the election. Venezuela's Supreme Court backed Maduro on Aug. 22. © ERIC HASERT/TCPALM/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

U.S. military forces arrested Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on Friday night (January 2) over an indictment in the country that has been active for years. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said he will "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts." Maduro faces charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.

This follows months of tension due to increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean region and various strikes against alleged drug trafficking ships off of the coast of Venezuela. The Venezuelan president and his wife reportedly haven't issued a statement on their behalf at press time.