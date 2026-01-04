Donald Trump Sends Nicolas Maduro To The Same Prison Diddy Was Held In

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 205 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Donald Trump Nicolas Maduro Same Prison Diddy Held In Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
United States President Donald Trump caused global panic after the capture Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro for alleged drug trafficking.

Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro is reportedly in New York City right now after United States President Donald Trump spoke to the media yesterday (Saturday, January 3) about his capture. According to CNN, he's staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where hip-hop fans might remember that Diddy was held in before his transfer to FCI Fort Dix.

For those unaware, Sean Combs was at MDC Brooklyn since his arrest in September of 2024 on racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. A jury found him guilty of only the transportation charges. The judge sentenced the Bad Boy mogul to a little over four years in jail, a sentence Diddy continues to appeal.

MDC Brooklyn also housed El Chapo, Luigi Mangione, R. Kelly, 6ix9ine, and more notable names. Diddy's transfer to FCI Fort Dix after requesting this change happened in late October of last year. Although confirmation never emerged about a deeper reason for this transfer beyond drug treatment and family time, he did allegedly suffer a knife threat at MDC Brooklyn. Nicolas Maduro arrived at the prison on Saturday night, and is set to appear in court next week.

Read More: Kanye West's Yeezy Team Confirms Release Date For New Album "BULLY"

Why Was Nicolas Maduro Arrested?
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
A protest over Venezuela's presidential election held July 28, had more than 100 Treasure Coast residents turning up at the Cashmere Shell Station at Southwest Cashmere Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, Aug. 18, 2024. More than 100 residents from across the Treasure took part in the global protest over the poll results in Venezuela's presidential election. The government-controlled electoral commission in Venezuela declared President Nicolas Maduro was the winner, for a third six-year term in office. The opposition said their candidate Edmundo Gonzalez was the winner and they wanted the data from the polling stations to verify the election. Venezuela's Supreme Court backed Maduro on Aug. 22. © ERIC HASERT/TCPALM/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

U.S. military forces arrested Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores on Friday night (January 2) over an indictment in the country that has been active for years. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said he will "soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts." Maduro faces charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.

This follows months of tension due to increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean region and various strikes against alleged drug trafficking ships off of the coast of Venezuela. The Venezuelan president and his wife reportedly haven't issued a statement on their behalf at press time.

While many Venezuelans and Trump allies celebrated this move. U.S. Congressional leaders and the global public expressed concern and panic. We will see how a transition of power and Nicolas Maduro's prosecution in the U.S. shapes up. It's a dangerous start to 2026.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Will Smith's Bombshell Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Spencer Platt/Getty Images Crime Venezuelan President Charged With Drug Trafficking In U.S. 4.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 85.1K
King Willem-Alexander Of The Netherlands And Queen Maxima Invite Heads Of State And Government To A Dinner During The NATO Summit Streetwear Donald Trump Posts Image Of Detained Nicolas Maduro In Nike Tech Outfit 2.7K
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy's Unique Prison Release Conditions Finally Revealed 20.3K
Comments 0