Danny Boy Accuses Snoop Dogg Of Gifting Him A Fake Chain

Danny Boy says Snoop Dogg once gave him a fake necklace while they were filming a music video for the song, "So High." He discussed the incident and his relationship with the Death Row Records owner during a recent sit-down with The Art Of Dialogue.

"Snoop took this off his neck and put it on my neck in the 'So High' video. I wanted to go get the chain cleaned. The person I took it to was like, 'Sh*t, what's this?' I'm like, 'What do you mean "What's this?"' I don't know if I should've thought it was real or not. Even the little fake sh*t that I wear-- this sh*t ain't worth sh*t," Danny Boy recalled.

He continued: "So, not only did you f*ck with me while I had sh*t going on, you kind of put me in danger. Because, where I was living, a n****a would've thought this was worth something. But, I don't think he considered that. He just wanted to look like-- just like he do with everybody else. What is this a f*cking baddies chain? I'm not no motherf*cking baddie."

Fans have been having plenty of laughs over the latest drama on social media. "Snoop new he’d try to sell it lol uno reverse," one user replied to the interview on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "I'm glad he held on to it and got some camera time behind it. It's clearly sentimental."

Danny Boy & Snoop Dogg Songs

Danny Boy and Snoop Dogg teamed up on "So High" back in 2024 to celebrate 4/20. It wasn't the only time the two worked together that year. Also in 2024, they collaborated on the track, "My Everything." Snoop said that he worked on the song as a tribute to his wife, Shante Broadus. "This is dedicated to Boss Lady. You're my everything you're my only thing!" Snoop wrote in the description of the track's music video on YouTube.