Danny Boy Accuses Snoop Dogg Of Gifting Him A Fake Chain

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Snoop Dogg attends the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Danny Boy and Snoop Dogg collaborated on several track back in 2024, including "So High" and "My Everything."

Danny Boy says Snoop Dogg once gave him a fake necklace while they were filming a music video for the song, "So High." He discussed the incident and his relationship with the Death Row Records owner during a recent sit-down with The Art Of Dialogue.

"Snoop took this off his neck and put it on my neck in the 'So High' video. I wanted to go get the chain cleaned. The person I took it to was like, 'Sh*t, what's this?' I'm like, 'What do you mean "What's this?"' I don't know if I should've thought it was real or not. Even the little fake sh*t that I wear-- this sh*t ain't worth sh*t," Danny Boy recalled.

Read More: Danny Boy Questions If Snoop Dogg Hasn't Worked With Him Because Of His Sexuality

He continued: "So, not only did you f*ck with me while I had sh*t going on, you kind of put me in danger. Because, where I was living, a n****a would've thought this was worth something. But, I don't think he considered that. He just wanted to look like-- just like he do with everybody else. What is this a f*cking baddies chain? I'm not no motherf*cking baddie."

Fans have been having plenty of laughs over the latest drama on social media. "Snoop new he’d try to sell it lol uno reverse," one user replied to the interview on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "I'm glad he held on to it and got some camera time behind it. It's clearly sentimental."

Danny Boy & Snoop Dogg Songs

Danny Boy and Snoop Dogg teamed up on "So High" back in 2024 to celebrate 4/20. It wasn't the only time the two worked together that year. Also in 2024, they collaborated on the track, "My Everything." Snoop said that he worked on the song as a tribute to his wife, Shante Broadus. "This is dedicated to Boss Lady. You're my everything you're my only thing!" Snoop wrote in the description of the track's music video on YouTube.

Read More: Danny Boy Denies Claim That Michael Jackson Turned Down 2Pac Collab Over Biggie Loyalty

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Summertime In The LBC Music Daz Dillinger Laughs Off Snoop Dogg & The Game Meet-Up
2019 BET Social Awards At The Tyler Perry Studios - Arrivals Music Snoop Dogg's Criticism Made Soulja Boy Want To "Cry"
NCAA Football: Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl-Miami (OH) at Colorado State Music Suge Knight Recalls 2Pac Allegedly Punching Snoop Dogg In The Face Over Diddy & Biggie
CFL: Edmonton Elks at BC Lions Music Snoop Dogg Claps Back At Cousin Daz Dillinger Over Shady Death Row Allegations
Comments 0