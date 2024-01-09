Daz Dillinger Laughs Off Snoop Dogg & The Game Meet-Up

Daz Dillinger had a laugh in response to The Game sharing a video of himself hanging out with Snoop Dogg on Instagram, Monday. Benny The Butcher, Hit-Boy, Big Hit, and Jay Worthy were all also present in the clip as well. In the comments section, Dillinger wrote: "LOL," prompting fans to theorize he was throwing shade.

"U can’t be this jealous lol," one fan replied to Dillinger. Another wrote: "Snoop comments on his posts just the same. They need to patch things." The two cousins have feuded numerous times over the years.

Read More: Daz Dillinger Claims Snoop Dogg Was Upset That Eminem Rejected Album Feature

Snoop Dogg & Daz Dillinger Perform In Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: Daz Dillinger and Snoop Dogg perform during the Snoop Dogg Show Party at the VIP Room Theater on January 15, 2014, in Paris, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

The comment comes after Dillinger addressed his feud with Snoop in a post on his Instagram Story, last month. “Me and Snoop been feuding for a little bit because the older cousin trying to punk the little cousin, but I’m not going for that sh*t ’cause I beat n****s up for you. You don’t beat n****s up for me, cuz," he said at the time. As for Snoop, he opened up about moving on from Dillinger in an interview with Noisey back in 2013. "I had to cut out family members," he admitted. "Me and my cousin Daz fell out before. When me and him fell out it was like, I taught you everything you know. I put you in the game. And you go against me? But that’s what the laws of the game do. It puts you in a position to where sometimes you have to have these types of situations to see who really ‘posed to be there. This sh*t ain’t made for everybody. You know what I’m saying? It’s like everybody ain’t gonna be a f*cking star."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential)

Check out The Game's post on Instagram above, featuring the comment from Dillinger. Be on the lookout for further updates on Daz Dillinger and Snoop Dogg's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Daz Dillinger Takes Aim At Dr. Dre Over "The Chronic" Royalties: "You Gonna Rob Us Like Death Row?"

[Via]