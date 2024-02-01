feud
- MusicBritney Spears Praises Janet Jackson Amid Justin Timberlake FeudBritney Spears appeared to shade Justin Timberlake with her latest post.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureChristian Wood's Sister Responds To Tee Kissen, "Baddies" Star Calls CapTee Kissen won't hear any versions of the story that paint her as the villain.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Turns Down YBN Nahmir Fight Offer, Shades RapperRoss said the rapper wasn't "worth 10 bands."By Ben Mock
- MusicTia Kemp Tells Boosie Badazz He's Too Old For Kodak Black Beef, Boosie RespondsTia Kemp and Boosie Badazz have gone back and forth over Kodak Black.By Cole Blake
- MusicBenzino Claps Back At Trolls After Eminem Meltdown On "Drink Champs"Benzino says his appearance on "Drink Champs" "really helped."By Cole Blake
- MusicMase Slams Shannon Sharpe After NFL Legend Calls Him A Fake PastorMase opened the latest episode of "It Is What It Is" with a response to the former NFL star.By Cole Blake
- MusicBenzino Breaks Down In Tears Over Eminem Beef On "Drink Champs"Benzino is sick of being the "bad guy."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureD.L. Hughley Says He Is Not Interested In Reconciliation With Mo'NiqueHe made it clear he doesn't feel the need to seek resolution.By Tallie Spencer
- GramWack 100 Disrespects Bricc Baby's Dead Family Members While Denying Super Bowl Altercation RumorsWack 100 was not happy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicShaquille O’Neal Disses Kanye West With Fiery Post & DeleteShaquille O’Neal wants Kanye West to "stop b*tchin."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBenzino Responds To Jokes About His Neck, Calls Out Shannon SharpeShannon Sharpe caught a stray during Benzino's appearance on "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- MusicFunk Flex Sides With Ice Spice Amid Latto Beef, Considers Not Playing "Sunday Service"Funk Flex says he's "the president of the Ice Spice fan club."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie BadAzz Fires Back At Kodak Black Over Recent DissBoosie BadAzz says Kodak Black only has himself to blame.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Disses Boosie Badazz On New Song, "11AM In Malibu"Kodak Black called out Boosie by name over a Drake beat.By Cole Blake
- MusicAzealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj's Butt Proves She's BrokeAzealia Banks is team Meg.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Laughs Off Nicki Minaj Beef: "Don't Make Me Call Roc Nation"Megan couldn't help but joke about the narrative Nicki is constantly touting. By Alexander Cole
- MusicBenzino Questions Eminem For Having No Black Friends At Lions Game, Declares Himself Winner Of Their BeefBenzino has a lot more to say to Eminem.By Alexander Cole