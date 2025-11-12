Lil Woody Calls Out Young Thug For Forgiving YFN Lucci But Not Gunna

Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug's new album "PUNK" at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Young Thug has been at odds with Gunna ever since he accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022.

Lil Woody says he's got an issue with Young Thug forgiving YFN Lucci but not his longtime collaborator, Gunna. Thug has been at odds with Gunna ever since the rapper took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022. Woody discussed the situation during an appearance on the show, Perspektives With Bank.

"You wanna come out here and act like you’re forgiving Lucci and work with Lucci and, and do all this sh*t with Lucci… you could have did that with Gunna," Woody explained. "... You willing to forgive somebody that was trying to hurt you and that you were trying to hurt, but you not trying to forgive somebody that didn't know any better, that took a plea. Gunna don't go to jail. Gunna not with all this sh*t."

It's not the first time Lil Woody has discussed his feelings about Young Thug and Gunna. While speaking with Adam22, last month, Woody accused Thug of snitching on Peewee Roscoe after a viral interrogation video resurfaced on social media. "Thug in the interrogation room talking to police, Gunna not. Why the hell y'all want to hate Gunna and love Thug?" he asked. "Thug talking to the law. Gunna said 'Yes, ma'am' to the court, to the judge, and walked home. He didn't sit there and say, 'Thug said that.' Man, whatever he said, it was said to the po-pos in 2016. They said Peewee Roscoe was locked up. Exactly, it was an ongoing investigation. Why you think they talking to Thug? First thing they said is, 'We want to clarify some things.' Ooh, that hurt."

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Beef

As for Thug and Lucci, the two finally squashed their longstanding beef back in September. Thug explained the move during a concert outside of the Fulton County Courthouse. "We came a long way from the trenches. We got rid of our problems. I hope y'all find a way to get rid of the problems y'all have in y'all life… I did that for Atlanta, for the community, for the city. We tired of losing people for nothing. Even if it is something, it's just not worth losing people," he told his fans.

Despite reconciling with Lucci, Thug has said he isn't interested in being friends with Gunna. He addressed the idea of the two ever hashing out their issues while on a recent live stream with Adin Ross. "I don't know," Thug admitted. "As of right now, I don't think that can happen. It's monotonous. Like why?"

