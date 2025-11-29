Jay-Z Declines Seeking Legal Fees From Man Claiming To Be His Son

Nov 30, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; American rapper and producer Jay-Z sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While Jay-Z spared Rymir Satterthwaite from a hefty legal bill, his legal guardian is still trying to secure a court victory against Hov.

Jay-Z deals with a lot of legal battles as a billionaire, but none as scandalous or long-running as the claims from Rymir Satterthwaite. He claims that he is the secret son of Hov, but the Roc Nation mogul has now led to the close of a decade-long legal dispute.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, Jay chose not to seek legal fees from Satterthwaite in Los Angeles federal court. This comes after a judge dismissed the case and imposed a deadline for the Brooklyn rapper to request sanctions or reimbursed legal expenses. By skipping out on this deadline earlier this week, the judge announced that the court closed the case with no further action in sight.

Lillie Coley, Rymir Satterthwaite's reported godmother and legal guardian, had brought the case forward. She accused Jay-Z of manipulating the legal system to avoid a DNA test establishing paternity and dodge other forms of consequences. This echoes Satterthwaite's long-running claims that Jay was in a relationship with his mother when she was a minor. These allegations never got any confirmation or proof.

Jay Z Alleged Son
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
[Subscription Customers Only] Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Smith-Reuters / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, this isn't the end of this Jay-Z dispute. Lillie Coley initially filed legal complaints in Rymir Satterthwaite's home state of New Jersey, but those courts reportedly said they didn't have the jurisdiction to demand participation from Hov. Following those roadblocks, dismissals, and the recent shutdowns or retractions of Satterthwaite and Coley's California legal moves, it seemed like they had exhausted all their legal recourses.

But Lillie Coley's still going after Jay-Z. She claimed in New Jersey federal court that sanctions against her over these dismissals are unjust because the courts in that state did not have the jurisdiction to rule on these matters in the first place. Also, Coley claimed that Jay banked his California case on those rulings, meaning that she's challenging the foundation and legitimacy of various court conclusions.

Whether in court or online, it seems like she and Rymir Satterthwaite are still fighting to turn their case around. Still, despite Jay-Z and his team frequently blasting this as legal harassment based on allegedly false claims, it seems like he chose to spare him from a huge legal bill.

