Jay-Z Reportedly Avoids Restraining Order From Alleged Son's Godmother

Jay-Z has faced a lot of legal trouble in recent years, but the accusations against him unsuccessfully sought their day in court so far. There was the dropped sexual assault lawsuit accusing him and Diddy of misconduct, and the dropped paternity suit from Rymir Satterthwaite, who claimed he is his secret son.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, this saga is not over. A federal judge in California court reportedly denied an emergency restraining order request from Satterthwaite's godmother Lillie Coley on Friday (October 24). This means that the Roc Nation mogul will be able to pursue sanctions over these claims, which he has fervently denied in the past. In fact, he called this "decades-long harassment" per court documents, and U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett did not agree with Coley's argument that these sanctions efforts are "retaliatory."

This long-running case involving Jay-Z also saw the godmother of Rymir Satterthwaite unsuccessfully attempt to secure a default judgement earlier this year. Lillie Coley became Satterthwaite's legal guardian and main ally in this legal pursuit after his mother passed away. She accused Hov of avoiding DNA tests and responsibility via his power and status.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z arrives before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, this scandal also resulted in more heat coming Jay-Z's way. More specifically, that burning scorn is coming from Nicki Minaj, who has attacked him online for all sorts of reasons. She supports Rymir Satterthwaite in this paternity case and also accused Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez of her own family drama. The Trinidadian superstar claims that the Roc continually attempts to sabotage and silence her, and we'll see if that conspiracy theory leads anywhere.

While Jay-Z recently lost in other areas, we doubt he will let these disappointments get to his head. Or maybe the fact that his former hip-hop rival Nas got a Queens casino – while his Times Square gaming efforts failed – means that he will come back with a vengeance... Business-wise, of course.