50 Cent Is Loving Nicki Minaj's Latest Viral Jab At Jay-Z

50 Cent reacted to Nicki Minaj's latest attempt at getting under Jay-Z's skin on social media in a post on Instagram, earlier this week. Sharing a video she made using artificial intelligence, 50 wrote: “LOL wtf did they do to [Nicki]. I like when she get mad," as captured by Complex.

The clip changes Jay-Z into a barb and features Chaka Khan’s 1978 hit “I’m Every Woman.” 50 has since deleted his post from Instagram. He previously voiced his support for Minaj during her viral feud with Cardi B.

Why Are Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z Beefing?

Nicki Minaj has been at odds with Jay-Z for years. She's alleged on many occasions that she wasn't properly compensated when the Roc Nation mogul sold his streaming platform, Tidal, in 2021.

Earlier this month, she claimed to be retiring from music and put the blame on Jay-Z. “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo," she wrote in a fiery post on X. “[JAY-Z] let me find out you gon let Desiree take the fall alone. I don’t blame you. That ugly ass hoe. Btch gon snitch any way. You might as well beat her to it. Conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violations ???? RUN!!!!!!!!”

From there, she concluded: “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life." Minaj has since walked back the claim, clarifying in an X Spaces conversation with her fans that she's still working on new music.