50 Cent Is Loving Nicki Minaj's Latest Viral Jab At Jay-Z

BY Cole Blake 1115 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj has been complaining about Jay-Z and Roc Nation in various scathing posts on social media for months.

50 Cent reacted to Nicki Minaj's latest attempt at getting under Jay-Z's skin on social media in a post on Instagram, earlier this week. Sharing a video she made using artificial intelligence, 50 wrote: “LOL wtf did they do to [Nicki]. I like when she get mad," as captured by Complex.

The clip changes Jay-Z into a barb and features Chaka Khan’s 1978 hit “I’m Every Woman.” 50 has since deleted his post from Instagram. He previously voiced his support for Minaj during her viral feud with Cardi B.

Read More: Gucci Mane's Wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, Fires Back At Nicki Minaj By Using Cardi B

Why Are Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z Beefing?

Nicki Minaj has been at odds with Jay-Z for years. She's alleged on many occasions that she wasn't properly compensated when the Roc Nation mogul sold his streaming platform, Tidal, in 2021.

Earlier this month, she claimed to be retiring from music and put the blame on Jay-Z. “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo," she wrote in a fiery post on X. “[JAY-Z] let me find out you gon let Desiree take the fall alone. I don’t blame you. That ugly ass hoe. Btch gon snitch any way. You might as well beat her to it. Conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violations ???? RUN!!!!!!!!”

From there, she concluded: “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life." Minaj has since walked back the claim, clarifying in an X Spaces conversation with her fans that she's still working on new music.

"Just know that I’m very happy with you guys and with the next chapter. Nothing is going to stop that. We are in the best musical place I’ve ever been in, ever in my life. And just complete musical clarity," she said.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Gucci Mane's Wife For Keeping Him "Sedated"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony Music Nicki Minaj Is Quitting Music And It's All Because Of Jay-Z… Allegedly 13.6K
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Politics Nicki Minaj Divides Fans By Praising Donald Trump 4.2K
World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Halts Retirement And Promises Big Things For Her Next Album 1187
Nicki Minaj Blames Business Manager Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Blames Business Manager For Failure To Respond To Assault Lawsuit 2.1K
Comments 0