artificial intelligence
- ViralBobbi Althoff Reveals How She Found Out About AI Nude "Leak"Bobbi Althoff was shocked by the whole thing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBobbi Althoff Breaks Silence On Deepfake AI Nude LeakBobbi Althoff was quick to call cap on the video.By Alexander Cole
- ViralBobbi Althoff Becomes Latest Victim Of AI Nudes Trend, Fans Call For Legal ActionDeepfakes continue to be a massive problem.By Alexander Cole
- TechNicki Minaj & Cardi B Actually Agree On Something: A New AI Regulation LawAlthough the two probably never had to speak together about this topic, they both expressed their support for defending artists' voices.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Accused Of AI Generating Apology PostKanye's statement set off some red flags in an AI text recognition software. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJoe Budden Claims Numerous Artists Are Making Albums With AIJoe Budden is worried about AI.By Alexander Cole
- TechIce-T Says He Could "Act Forever" With A.I. TechnologyIce-T isn't too worried about A.I. technology.By Cole Blake
- TechSexyy Red AI Stimulus Ad Garners Legal Action From Rap Diva & Funny Replies From FansArtificial intelligence continues to cause problems for both creatives and fans.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Threatens To Sue Over AI Ad: "I Love Easy Money""Another lawsuit that fell right on my lap," Cardi B says.By Caroline Fisher
- TechBad Bunny Blasts Viral A.I. Song, Kendall Jenner Breakup Rumors SwirlBad Bunny told fans of the viral song to "'chu chu’ out of" his WhatsApp group.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe D.O.C. Explains How He's Using A.I. To Make A New AlbumThe D.O.C. believes he's found a way to release a new album.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsU.S. Senators Propose Federal Bill Banning A.I. Vocal Use Without PermissionThe NO FAKES Act aims to protect artists, hold replicators liable to damages, but still has exceptions under the First Amendment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDonald Glover On Artificial Intelligence Being Used For Societal Good"AI's not gonna take your job, the person who's really good at AI is gonna take your job."By Tallie Spencer
- TechMrBeast Warns Fans About A.I. Deepfakes: "This Is A Serious Problem""Are social media platforms ready to handle the rise of AI deepfakes?" MrBeast wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- TechSnoop Dogg To Have His Own A.I. ChatbotFans will soon be able to strike up a conversation with the Doggfather himself.By Caroline Fisher
- TechDrake & The Weeknd's AI Song No Longer Grammy EligibleRecording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. cleared up confusion among disgruntled music lovers ahead of the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAI Donald Trump Parody Of "Gold Digger" Is The Latest MAGA ObsessionThe song is a "diss track" against Georgia prosectuor Fani Williams.By Ben Mock
- TechCoi Leray Expertly Rejects Fan Using ChatGPT To Flirt With HerEven AI couldn't get this Coi Leray lover a date with his crush.By Hayley Hynes