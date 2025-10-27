50 Cent has doubled down on his decision to share several remixes of his classic hits that were made with artificial intelligence following viral backlash from fans. He discussed the controversy during an interview with Complex, earlier this month. In doing so, he argued that he does genuinely like the songs and wants to be on the winning side of history when it comes to A.I.

“I really like those songs!” he told the outlet. “Look, it will reach someone that I missed. Someone who couldn’t hear what I was trying to say to them in the writing can hear it now that it’s in that format. They’ll go, ‘Oh, yo! Play that again!’ “I don’t know where AI got these voices from, but these are some good voices! If these guys came out in that time period, they would have been competition for the guys that were there.”

“I don’t like fighting fights that I can’t win, I don’t think you can beat AI,” he continued. “I think we need to look at how do we create business that work well with it and performs faster and progresses as [AI] progresses because it’s not gonna stop progress.”

50 Cent AI Remixes

Last month, 50 shared a 1960s version of his song, “Many Men (Wish Death)," that went viral on social media. A few weeks later, he posted a “1960s soul” version of "21 Questions." “Now this sh*t is hot [fire],” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m a use AI on all my unreleased songs and see what I got for ya!" In another post, sharing a soulful version of “God Gave Me Style,” he added: “This feels good [too], WTF going on now, this version lets you see my vision. It’s softer!”

His support for the controversial technology resulted in plenty of viral discussion online, with fans chiming in on both sides of the aisle. Rolling Stone's Andre Gee even published a piece titled "If You Need AI to Hear the ‘Soul’ in Rap, You Were Never Listening."