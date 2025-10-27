50 Cent jokingly trolled Tony Yayo in a new video he posted on social media, Monday. To do so, he complained that he hadn't issued a response to Jim Jones, who called him out during a recent interview with Memphis Bleek on Artist 2 Artist.

"I been doing some soul searching," 50 begins, speaking to Yayo on a private jet. "And, I think I want out the group, okay? He just wears G-Unit on his hat. Taking too long to respond to Jimmy. Put it in the comments section."

From there, Yayo explains: "People talk about me every day. Why? Because I'm on a jet right now. That's why. I'm in the algorithm. So what you gotta do is take a shot at me. You do the most numbers, they're gonna talk about you.

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in response. "Yayo in a better position than both of them anyways," one user wrote with a laughing emoji. Another added: "Yayo just wanna link up he don’t wanna talk on this internet."

Jim Jones & Tony Yayo Beef

As for Jones' comments on Artist 2 Artist, he said of Yayo: "You look like you need to be taken care of, you look like you need to go to the dentist, you look like you need to brush your teeth… You look like you need help. Tell your man 50 to send you an ounce or something. You might need two ounces." Jones was upset with Yayo recently arguing that Jay-Z doesn’t do a good enough job taking care of his people.