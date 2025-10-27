50 Cent Teases Tony Yayo For Taking So Long To Respond To Jim Jones

BY Cole Blake 41 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 30: Tony Yayo attends Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
50 Cent joked that he wants more urgency from Tony Yayo after Jim Jones called him out during a recent interview.

50 Cent jokingly trolled Tony Yayo in a new video he posted on social media, Monday. To do so, he complained that he hadn't issued a response to Jim Jones, who called him out during a recent interview with Memphis Bleek on Artist 2 Artist.

"I been doing some soul searching," 50 begins, speaking to Yayo on a private jet. "And, I think I want out the group, okay? He just wears G-Unit on his hat. Taking too long to respond to Jimmy. Put it in the comments section."

From there, Yayo explains: "People talk about me every day. Why? Because I'm on a jet right now. That's why. I'm in the algorithm. So what you gotta do is take a shot at me. You do the most numbers, they're gonna talk about you.

When No Jumper shared the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in response. "Yayo in a better position than both of them anyways," one user wrote with a laughing emoji. Another added: "Yayo just wanna link up he don’t wanna talk on this internet."

Read More: Jim Jones Goes Off On Tony Yayo And Says He Needs 50 Cent To Take Care Of Him

Jim Jones & Tony Yayo Beef

As for Jones' comments on Artist 2 Artist, he said of Yayo: "You look like you need to be taken care of, you look like you need to go to the dentist, you look like you need to brush your teeth… You look like you need help. Tell your man 50 to send you an ounce or something. You might need two ounces." Jones was upset with Yayo recently arguing that Jay-Z doesn’t do a good enough job taking care of his people.

Tony Yayo is far from the only person Jim Jones has been beefing with as of late. He's also been at odds with Max B, his former Dipset partner, Cam'ron, 50 Cent, and more.

Read More: Cam’ron Joins 50 Cent Onstage In Miami Amid Beef With Jim Jones & Dame Dash

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere Music Jim Jones Goes Off On Tony Yayo And Says He Needs 50 Cent To Take Care Of Him 2.9K
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Music Tony Yayo Admits He Inherits 50 Cent's Beefs Due To His Loyalty 1184
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Music 50 Cent Clowns Tony Yayo For Publicly Discussing Diddy Feud 4.4K
50 Cent Tony Yayo Shiesty Trying To Be Cool Older MC Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Trolls Tony Yayo For His Shiesty And For Still Trying To Be Cool As An Older MC 4.3K
Comments 0