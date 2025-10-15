Bleek began by bringing up Yayo's remarks and countering, "Nah, I don’t need Jay to go on tour." Jones then joined in by calling out Yayo directly. "You look like you need to be taken care of, you look like you need to go to the dentist, you look like you need to brush your teeth..." he said. "You look like you need help. Tell your man 50 to send you an ounce or something. You might need two ounces."

As a clip of the comments has been circulating on social media, fans have been taking sides in the drama. "Yayo is actually an incredibly stand up dude and a gentlemen. None of what is being said is even remotely close to true," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "The sad part was Yayo wasn’t even trying to be disrespectful to Bleek. He was simply saying that 50 tends to do more for him because they were actually friends. He didn’t say Jay-Z needed to do anything for Bleek. But once again n****s see a headline and run with narratives."

Jim Jones Beefs

Jim Jones has been making tons of headlines this year for being wrapped up in several feuds. During the latest episode of his podcast, Let's Rap About It, Jones discussed his beef with Max B and whether they'll ever make amends. "I may forgive, I don't forget," Jones said, as caught by Complex. "And even if I forgive, I'm not here to make anybody feel comfortable... I don't give a f*ck about what nobody do. I'm not actively pursuing nothing but this money."

Additionally, Jones has been feuding with his former Dipset partner, Cam'ron. Their drama began when Cam invited 50 Cent on his YouTube show, Talk With Flee. During that interview, the two discussed Jones' performance with G-Unit back in 2007.