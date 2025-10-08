50 Cent Says He Wants To Use AI To Share His Unreleased Music

50 Cent says that he's going to use artificial intelligence on all of his unreleased music going forward. He said so while sharing “1960s soul” versions of his songs on Instagram, Monday, which were made with AI technology.

He began by sharing an alternate version of "21 Questions." “Now this sh*t is hot [fire],” he wrote. “I’m a use AI on all my unreleased songs and see what I got for ya!" From there, he posted a soulful version of “God Gave Me Style,” writing: “This feels good [too], WTF going on now, this version lets you see my vision. It’s softer!”

Fans had mixed reactions to 50's antics in the comments section. "This proves how great of a song writer 50 is. Great writing works no matter the melody," one user wrote. Another joked: "100 years from now they gone say this the original." One more added: "If this is AI i am scared man shjiiiit."

50 Cent “Many Men (Wish Death)"

It's not the first time someone's used artificial intelligence to rework one of 50 Cent's iconic tracks. Last month, a 1960s version of his song, “Many Men (Wish Death)," went viral on social media. Joe Rogan even reacted to the edit on his podcast. “They took 50 Cent's ‘Many Men’ and made it, like, a soulful song that seems like it's from the 50's or 60's… It's not even a real human being's voice, and it's fucking good, dude. It's good where you're like, ‘Whoa,’” he said, as caught by Complex. "... AI is f*cking scary, man, that's so good. If that was a dude, if that was a dude who sang that, I was like, who's this guy, right? You know, I'm like, this guy is fire.