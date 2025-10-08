50 Cent Says He Wants To Use AI To Share His Unreleased Music

BY Cole Blake
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) 50 Cent performs onstage during Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
50 Cent shared the plan while posting “1960s soul” versions of his songs made through artificial intelligence.

50 Cent says that he's going to use artificial intelligence on all of his unreleased music going forward. He said so while sharing “1960s soul” versions of his songs on Instagram, Monday, which were made with AI technology.

He began by sharing an alternate version of "21 Questions." “Now this sh*t is hot [fire],” he wrote. “I’m a use AI on all my unreleased songs and see what I got for ya!" From there, he posted a soulful version of “God Gave Me Style,” writing: “This feels good [too], WTF going on now, this version lets you see my vision. It’s softer!”

Fans had mixed reactions to 50's antics in the comments section. "This proves how great of a song writer 50 is. Great writing works no matter the melody," one user wrote. Another joked: "100 years from now they gone say this the original." One more added: "If this is AI i am scared man shjiiiit."

50 Cent “Many Men (Wish Death)"

It's not the first time someone's used artificial intelligence to rework one of 50 Cent's iconic tracks. Last month, a 1960s version of his song, “Many Men (Wish Death)," went viral on social media. Joe Rogan even reacted to the edit on his podcast. “They took 50 Cent's ‘Many Men’ and made it, like, a soulful song that seems like it's from the 50's or 60's… It's not even a real human being's voice, and it's fucking good, dude. It's good where you're like, ‘Whoa,’” he said, as caught by Complex. "... AI is f*cking scary, man, that's so good. If that was a dude, if that was a dude who sang that, I was like, who's this guy, right? You know, I'm like, this guy is fire.

Earlier this week, fans expressed concern on social media when an AI-generated video of 2Pac shopping at Target appeared online. The clip showed him interacting with fans while grabbing items off the shelves. Additionally, an AI clip of Kobe Bryant appearing to play the newest NBA 2K video game circulated as well.

