Things have been heated ever since Sean Combs: The Reckoning dropped on Netflix last week, and as of late, it’s primarily been around Marlon Wayans and 50 Cent. Although Diddy certainly isn’t happy about this doc, 50 Cent, who serves as the executive producer, has been celebrating the docuseries’ success on the streaming giant. However, Fif’s intentions have been called into question, and rightfully so. The docuseries focuses on the pattern of alleged abuse, death, and violence that followed Diddy throughout his career, threading together the tragedy City College stampede, Tupac and Biggie’s deaths, the numerous allegations of sexual assault and rape, and his recent arrest into one narrative. The underlying problem is that, as well put together as this docuseries is, 50 Cent has a clear bias that he’s held well before the feds hit Diddy with RICO charges.

Interestingly enough, a few people actually condemned 50 Cent for the documentary rather than praising him because, well, they don’t really thinks he cares about any of Diddy’s victims. Marlon Wayans, especially, has called out 50 Cent over Sean Combs: The Reckoning, and it has spilled into a full blown back-and-forth between the two. Below, we’re breaking down exactly where things went south between the two.

Marlon Wayans’ Talks Diddy Documentary

On an appearance on The Cruz Show, Wayans criticized the Sean Combs: The Reckoning as a personal hit rather than impartial reporting. He explained that 50 Cent’s issues with Diddy have been broadcasted throughout the trial, and even before then, and it undercuts the reliability of the narrative that’s presented.

“You can create any narrative as a producer and as a storyteller," he explained of the documentary. "I can create any narrative... It doesn't mean it's true. I can get interview. I can do this, I can get footage, and I could make you think this about that person. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. 50 and Puff have a long term beef. It's personal. It's between him and Puff but before it's between the both of them, it's between them and God. Puff's down on his luck, and 50's kicking a man when he's down. If luck ever turns on 50, you gotta be careful what you put out. There’s a karma to every action."

50 Cent Claps Back

Amid Marlon Wayans comments catching momentum across the internet, he faced further backlash from Ja Rule, another one of his foes. Ja suggested that he was going to go about doing a documentary on allegations made against 50 Cent in the past. Not necessarily directly connected to Marlon Wayans but it certainly did seem relevant to his comments about karma.

Regardless, 50 Cent, never one to hold his tongue, fired back at Wayons. He shared a photo from White Chicks with a stern warning, reading, “Keep my name out your mouth boy.”

The Beef Continues

Wayans certainly isn’t one to stand back from a roast session, and immediately engaged with a warning shot that he returned to 50 Cent. This time, he shared the theatrical photo 12 Years Of Slave with 50 Cent’s face on it, writing, “Now let’s think about this 50…”



Fif, however, didn’t necessarily take kindly to this either, and shared an edit from Wayans appearance on Club Shay Shay where he denied ever seeing anything weird happen at a Diddy party. The edit also included photos of Marlon alongside Diddy and suggestive scenes from his own movies. “I’m #1 in 49 countries 🔥I want all the smoke 💨 punk!” 50 captioned the post.

Marlon Wayans Escalates Things Further

Marlon Wayans 50 cent

Hitting the golf course, Marlon accepted Fif’s invitation for the smoke, and shared a video of himself smoking a cigar, looking unbothered. However, his caption further echoed some of Ja Rule’s statement. He denounced violence against women while seemingly mentioning 50 Cent’s alleged history of domestic violence. “Just enjoying my life and my @ligatridente cigars calm before the storm. For the record i don’t condone any abuse of women period. Unlike some people who have a track record of domestic violence. I got 5 sisters and a mother i honor. I rep US ALWAYS. Don’t let anyone create narratives … Marlon Lamont Wayans is an exceptional man,” he wrote. “Good day Curtis…”

AI Photos & The Pride Shoot

Wayans later shared an AI-generated photo of Diddy and 50 Cent sitting in a jacuzzi together. “Just for the record… Bro… let’s correct the narratives Curtis. Rub a dub dub. STOP 🛑🙉🙈🙊,” he wrote. Though he allowed the internet to presume that it was real at first, Complex later verified that the picture was generated by artificial intelligence.

This ultimately worked far more favorably for 50 Cent who flipped the same narrative that Wayans tried to suggest back at him. “Diddy got this fool trying to get at me, LOL 😆 No AI that’s ya vibe boy. Keep my name out ya mouth! @50centaction,” he wrote alongside a photo of Wayans shirtless with a rainbow bucket hat on and a rainbow umbrella–presumably for a Pride photoshoot.

Wayans Continues Flaming 50 Cent & Clears The Air

Though 50 Cent remained quiet, Marlon Wayans feud with 50 Cent persisted with several other posts on his Instagram page. The first included a screengrab from one of 50 Cent’s early music videos where he was shirtless. “Where you get all that baby oil from Curtis? 🧐🤔 Many men, Many, many, many many men rub oil ‘pon me,” he wrote.

Then, he shared an edit of 50 Cent on the Breakfast Club where he spoke on the origins of his feud with Diddy after the disgraced mogul offered to take him shopping. However, in the video that Marlon shared, it cuts to the video of “Window Shopper” where 50 Cent take Mase on a shopping trip. “Some people just be LYING. Come on Curtis. STOP,” he continued.

If you zoom out, the fact that Marlon Wayans decided to go to war with 50 Cent over Diddy of all people seemed a bit strange. However, Wayans later clarified that he never defended Diddy in the first place.

“I'm gonna make it abundantly clear: I'm not here defending Diddy," he said. "I'm here because I got dragged into this because somebody asked me a question, and I had an opinion. Nobody is wrong for giving an opinion about any subject. Period. I'm not here defending Diddy. Don't let the narrative fool you or get to you. Once again, somebody's creating narratives. This is my point. So please, look at the whole clip that I did and then look at what happens with the narrative, and that's what I'm telling you. Y'all people don't be sheep. Use your brain. Use your freedom of thought, freedom of speech, and don't ever let nobody bully you."

The Final Shot?

While 50 Cent kept things rather calm and withheld any further responses, Marlon tried to start things back up on Wednesday (December 10th) to little success. Sharing a photo of Fif in a suit and attempting ot turn the timeline on its head again, he dished a tiny roast on his Instagram. “Curtis, today we gonna focus on your ugly. Hmmm where shall i start… such much ugly to choose from…It’s a problem sir. How you ugly in a suit?! You may wanna lay off them ‘roids. Ol smashing machine ass,” he wrote. “That button is struggling to keep yo fit fat ass in the suit. One deep breath and POW!!! Yo fat buff ass popping out that sh*t like biscuits. Exhale champ. Buddy He rocking a Easter suit with Halloween face. Everyone in the hood is scared of the bully… except that lil funny skinny dude.”