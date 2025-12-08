50 Cent Has Jokes While Weighing In On Netflix's Bidding War For Warner Bros.

50 Cent is ready to provide his services to either Netflix or Paramount. They are both fiercely competing for Warner Bros.

50 Cent's docuseries about Diddy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, is yet another feather in his cap when it comes his TV ventures. According to Nolan Strong of AllHipHop the four-part release has a healthy 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, after 3,000 reviews on its IMDb page, it holds a respectable 7.6 out of 10.

What's more is that 50 Cent's production is now the number one trending watch on Netflix. That's quite impressive since part one of Stranger Things 5 is also out. One of the most, if not the most popular show in the streaming service's history is also in the midst of its series finale.

But even though Netflix was the one to win the bid for The Reckoning, he's still okay with jumping ship. If you haven't heard, they were assumed to be winners of the Warner Bros. sweepstakes a couple of days ago.

According to Netflix's press release on the matter, they labeled it as a "definitive agreement." However, in the last 24 hours or so, Paramount has swooped in an attempt to steal Warner Bros., as well as their film and TV studios in HBO Max and HBO.

Read More: Rich The Kid & Tori Brixx's Relationship Timeline

How Much Did Netflix Acquire Warner Bros. For?

Per NBC, Paramount has issued a counteroffer to WBD valued at a staggering $108.4 billion. Their all-cash proposition also includes a $30 per share, providing shareholders $18 billion more than Netflix’s deal. Speaking of which their offer sheet was for $82.7 billion at $27.75 per share.

Paramount is reportedly confident that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will accept. 50 Cent couldn't care less who wins, though. He just wants to be on the winning side.

In a hilarious IG post earlier today, which shows Fif leading an AI-generated board meeting and pointing at his poster for The Reckoning, he writes, "Good morning guys please don’t let my momentum agitate you. The bidding war for WBD is heating up and I don’t care how it go’s. I’m leaving with the winner."

The caption is different now though and flexes his docuseries' stats. "This is my 3rd meeting today at Netflix, look guy I know you spent a lot of money on Stranger Things but it can’t f*ck with me. I’m #1 in 43 countries and #2 in 8 others just facts."

Read More: Rappers Who Have Dated Athletes

