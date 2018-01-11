bidding war
- MusicYoung Buck's Catalog Auction Prompts Feud Among BiddersStructured Asset Sales has objected to Middleton Open Season Partners' $740K purchase.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipKim Kardashian Flirts With Tom Brady During Artwork Bid: ReportThe two stars entered a bidding war over a George Condo painting, which eyewitnesses allege had them giggling and staring at each other.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Weeknd Becomes Latest Investor In Senators Bidding WarThe Weeknd is reportedly looking to buy a hockey teamBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDiddy Wins Bidding War For Sean John At $7.5 MillionAfter a bidding war, Diddy has purchased his clothing line, Sean John, back for $7.5 million. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicLil Nas X Ran A "Nicki Minaj Fan Page" Before Signing Record Deal With ColumbiaLil Nas X chooses Columbia Records after inciting a massive bidding war within the industry,By Devin Ch
- SportsAntonio Brown Generating Tons Of NFL Trade Interest: Raiders Among Most InterestedThere's plenty of interest around the NFL for a peak offensive weapon like Antonio Brown.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuality Control Signs Layton Greene: "Our Very First R&B Artist"Pierre "Pee" Thomas is proud to present QC's latest signee: Layton Greene.By Devin Ch
- MusicTinashe Officially Splits From RCA RecordsTinashe's manager clarified that she wasn't dropped. By Aron A.
- Music16-Year-Old NLE Choppa Spurns $3 Million Offers After Going Viral With "Shotta Flow"Steve Stoute's veteran expertise makes him the unlikely "LaVar Ball" to a teenage sensation like NLE Choppa.By Devin Ch
- MusicTinashe Reportedly Sparks Bidding War Between LabelsThe singer was officially freed from her record deal earlier this month.By Zaynab
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Trying To Sign Lil Pump To We The Best MusicShould Lil Pump sign to DJ Khaled's We The Best Music?By Kevin Goddard
- MusicGucci Mane Is Interested In Signing Lil PumpLil Pump may be the next artist on 1017 Eskimo. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Reportedly Leaves Warner Bros, Sparks Label Bidding WarLil Pump's rumored free agent status has record labels scrambling.By Mitch Findlay