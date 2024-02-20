Gossip
- Pop CultureMadonna AIDS Tribute Has Luther Vandross' Estate Addressing His InclusionBefore his death in 2005, Vandross publicly shut down gossip about his dramatic weight loss in the mid-80s being a result of AIDS, which he denied having.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsWho Is Lil Kim Dating? Tayy Brown Birthday Tribute Suggests Love Is In The AirThe Queen Bee and her artist recently shared the music video for their "Love For Ya" collaboration, which has some speculating Kim is more than Tayy's mentor.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Utah Mansion Can Be Yours For $5.5 MillionThe Louisiana native has been living in Olympus Cove while waiting for his gun trial to move forward, as per a federal judge's orders.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPrincess Love & Ray J's Divorce Announcement Isn't The Couple's FirstWill Ray J and his wife actually go their separate ways this time, or is history doomed to repeat itself?By Hayley Hynes
- GossipWendy Williams' Ex-Husband Claims Her Sister Stole Almost $15 Million From HerKevin Hunter brought forth the allegation that Wendy's sister Wanda faked a scheme for her to get her show back and make some cash.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton & Jeremy "JR" Robinson Show PDA On IG Live, Fans Aren't Here For ItTamar and JR appear to be happier than ever amid their second engagement.By Caroline Fisher
- TV"Where Is Wendy Williams?" Never Should Have Aired, Fans ArgueThe new Lifetime doc has viewers concerned.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsKendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reportedly Rekindling RomanceThe former couple are "taking things slow" and not ready to go official yet.By Ben Mock
- TVAndy Cohen Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Brandi GlanvilleGlanville used to be on "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills."By Alexander Cole
- LifeDigDat Arrest: UK Rapper Facing Attempted Murder & Multiple Gun ChargesThe foreign rhymer reportedly tried to fatally shoot another man last November while out in West London.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Is Reportedly Suffering From Aphasia And Dementia"Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires," the media star's representatives shared.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeChilli's "Caramel" Comments Raise Colorism Debate On Social MediaThough some are upset with the TLC singer, she doesn't see any harm in speaking her truth.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKodak Black's Youngest Child Set To Arrive Following Prison ReleaseCongratulations to Yak and his children's mother, Maranda Johnson.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKenneth Petty's Sex Offender Status Put On Blast In Fake "Pink Friday 2" Tour Message From Live NationThe Barbz think Minaj and her man should take legal action against whoever made the false disclaimer.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLarsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Not Engaged Despite Larsa's Massive New Ring, The Rollercoaster ContinuesThe most confusing couple on the planet, it seems.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsCam'ron On Erykah Badu: "Ni**as Be Regular Up Until They F**k Her"Killa Cam had plenty to say about "The Healer" on a new episode of "It Is What It Is."By Hayley Hynes
- SportsTom Brady's Camp Calls Cap On Gisele Bundchen's Joaquim Valente Dating Timeline, Implies Infidelity On Part Of QB's Ex-WifeThe sources suggested the Gisele had been seeing her new boyfriend for nearly 3 years.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNormani's Twitter Stan Account Put On Blast As Critics Speculate Singer Runs ProfileThe Fifth Harmony alum's debut album appears to be almost ready for the world's ears.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCorey Holcomb & Donnell Rawlings Yelling Match Ensues As Former Disses Dave ChappelleThings took an unexpectedly tense turn at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles this past weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour May Add Katt Williams To Its LineupBy Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoes Monica Have A BBL? "The Boy Is Mine" Singer Addresses SpeculationMonica's been busy preparing to join Nicki Minaj on the upcoming "Pink Friday 2" tour, but she found time to respond to speculation about her curves floating around the internet.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJaden Smith Posts More Photos Of His Girlfriend Sab Zada After First Selfie Goes ViralFans are happy for Jaden.By Alexander Cole