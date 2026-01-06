Cardi B has been going at Tasha K on social media after the blogger seemingly claimed she might be facing witness intimidation charges over a claim she contacted an alleged victim of her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. Tasha initially made the allegation in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Even though Tasha didn't mention Cardi by name, her move still prompted the rapper to hop on X Spaces and set the record straight.

After denying the claim, Cardi warned Tasha K about finding legal loopholes to harass her. Tasha still owes Cardi millions of dollars from the rapper's long-running defamation case against her. "You gonna be in your f*cking hospital bed owing me, b*tch," she said, before labeling her an "ugly ass b*tch."

Tasha responded in a message to her followers, describing herself as 100% authentic. "My original face, my original hair, and hairline. It will always stay like this, my original body. I love being Black, I love being a dark-skinned Black woman. I love having a big round nose, I love how it shines when I'm on camera," she said.

Cardi fired back by arguing that her insult had nothing to do with skin color. "Don't be trying to use your skin color. When somebody says that you're ugly, it's not because of your f*cking skin color b*tch. It's because you're f*cking ugly," she said. "Don't put that sh*t on your f*cking skin color because there's too many bad brown b*tches and I've f*cked a lot. So, don't start with that race-baiting sh*t."

Read More: Cardi B Shuts Down Rape Claim About Her Dad With A Shot At Nicki Minaj

Why Was Stefon Diggs Arrested?

As for Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots star is currently facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault. A woman who previously worked as his private chef told police that he allegedly smacked her and tried to choke her during an argument over her financial compensation back in December. Diggs has denied the allegations.