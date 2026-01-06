Cardi B Says She Hates Men, Would Rob Them Again

Cardi B is one femcee who never hesitates to speak her mind. This is especially true when she decides to fire back at haters, which happens pretty often. Recently, for example, she went on a rant about her feelings towards men on Twitter Spaces. She didn't hold back in the slightest, making it clear that she couldn't care less about what the public thinks of her.

"'You drug and rob,'" she began, repeating some of the criticism she receives regularly, as captured by Live Bitez. "I'll rob n****s again, I don't give a f*ck. And I'll rob them for real. [...] I hate men, I don't give a f*ck, I hate men. And I'll rob them motherf*ckers. Dirty-a** motherf*ckers."

As expected, her remarks have earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are convinced she's just trolling, others are calling her out.

Cardi B Reacts To Stefon Diggs Assault Allegations

"Y’all let this lady get away with way too much without calling her out," one commenter claims. "Mind you she got a daughter," another points out. Someone else says, "Omg she still the same Cardi with the crooked tooth I love it!!!! IYKYK Cardi BEEN trolling yall for yearssssssssssssss 🤪."

At the time of writing, Cardi B has not publicly responded to the backlash related to her rant. This isn't the only drama she's gotten wrapped up in recently, either.

Last week, her partner Stefon Diggs was hit with a series of serious allegations. His former private chef alleges that he attacked her over a pay dispute. He's since denied this, and yesterday (January 5), so did Cardi.

"Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. She also shared a screenshot of text messages the former chef allegedly sent her. "I want all yall talkin sh*t on your f*ckin knees with apologies just as loud the way yall been harassing over a lie," she declared.