Cardi B shut down a fake report claiming that her father was arrested for attempted rape in 1993 with a fiery response on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. In doing so, she seemingly took a shot at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted rape in 1995.
"First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county.. my dad is a immigrant from the Dominican Republic.. he would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime!!" Cardi replied to the rumor. "I don’t know why yall like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those real mugshots, real evidence, AND REAL cases for rape.. stop playing wit me and my family and leave me the f*ck alone fr before I start some sh*t today."
Many fans of Cardi shared supportive messages in the replies to her post. "These people lie to make themselves feel good, Cardi keep doing your thang ! Misery loves company around this mfkaaa ! You already know," one user wrote. Another advised: "Sue their ass for defamation."
Why Are Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beefing?
The drama comes after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj traded countless shots on social media, back in October. Nicki kicked off the feud by trolling the Am I The Drama? rapper for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. Their disses became increasingly personal as the beef dragged on, with them even taking aim at each other's children.
Speaking of Stefon Diggs, he is currently facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. The New England Patriots star's ex-private chef made the allegation against him, last month. Cardi issued a defense of Diggs on X in a since-deleted post caught by TMZ. "Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!," she wrote.