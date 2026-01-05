Cardi B shut down a fake report claiming that her father was arrested for attempted rape in 1993 with a fiery response on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. In doing so, she seemingly took a shot at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted rape in 1995.

"First thing first, my dad never been arrested in this county.. my dad is a immigrant from the Dominican Republic.. he would be deported if he committed such a disgusting crime!!" Cardi replied to the rumor. "I don’t know why yall like playing these games just for you to be fake mad when I post who got those real mugshots, real evidence, AND REAL cases for rape.. stop playing wit me and my family and leave me the f*ck alone fr before I start some sh*t today."

Many fans of Cardi shared supportive messages in the replies to her post. "These people lie to make themselves feel good, Cardi keep doing your thang ! Misery loves company around this mfkaaa ! You already know," one user wrote. Another advised: "Sue their ass for defamation."

Why Are Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beefing?

The drama comes after Cardi B and Nicki Minaj traded countless shots on social media, back in October. Nicki kicked off the feud by trolling the Am I The Drama? rapper for her relationship with Stefon Diggs. Their disses became increasingly personal as the beef dragged on, with them even taking aim at each other's children.