Cardi B has been incredibly supportive of Stefon Diggs all season long and she's made sure to stand out while doing so.

Cardi B knows how to make an entrance and this Sunday at MetLife Stadium was no exception. The New York rapper put on her best and brightest pink ensemble, looking like a real-life Barbie doll in the process. In a video caught by Billboard, the mother of four rocked a vintage, pink, tweed Chanel jacket with confidence while walking through the tunnels of the Jets' stadium.

She paired that top layer with a white-collared shirt and grey miniskirt. Pink tights, rose-colored pumps, a pearl belt, and bleach blonde wig rounded off the look. Cardi B kept the pearl accents going, with massive earrings and the flashiest pearl necklace ever.

Also made by Chanel, it was so large that she wore it like a cross-body bag. If that wasn't enough, the AM I THE DRAMA? creator carried around a jean jacket with matching pink trim. It was certainly a look to behold and may have distracted the New York Jets a bit.

So much so that they could only muster 10 points as their 2025-2026 season continues to be more and more abysmal with each passing week.

The home team was run off their own field by Cardi's boo, Stefon Diggs, and the New England Patriots.

Stefon Diggs & The New England Patriots

The now 13-3 AFC East champions put up 42 points, outscoring the lowly Jets 35-3 in the first half alone. Quarterback Drake Maye was sensational once again, setting a career-high for passing TDs in a game with 5.

He was essentially flawless, completing 19 of his 21 pass attempts for 256 yards. Stefon showed out once again, racking up 101 receiving yards to go along with a touchdown on six catches.

With their resounding victory and a heartbreaking loss by the Buffalo Bills, they were able to claim the division crown for the first time since 2019. Also important, the Patriots are still within reach of the number one overall seed in the AFC playoffs. A Denver Broncos loss and a win next week against the Miami Dolphins would give them that title.

