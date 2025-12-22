Stefon Diggs decided to give moms like Cardi B a time to unwind during a stressful time of the year ahead of the Patriots-Ravens game.

The New England Patriots are back in the playoffs after last making it in 2021. They improved to 12-3 with a come-from-behind victory on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens winning 28-24. MVP candidate Drake Maye led the charge by tossing for 380 yards and two touchdowns. Diggs was also instrumental, tallying nine receptions for 138 yards. They are currently the second seed in the AFC playoffs, but have a chance at the one seed, a first-round bye, and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

As you can see in the clip from Touchdown Central, Stefon was able to spend some quality time with his boo Cardi B , who's also a mom to one of his three children. Yoga mats, massages, and skin treatments created a spa-like atmosphere. The mothers who were invited were able to bring their children as well, so it was a wholesome evening indeed.

As you all know, the holiday season can be brutal. The stresses of gift giving, cooking, cleaning, and preparing for the new year are bound to surface. Moms especially have to endure most if not all of these duties, something that Stefon Diggs understands and can relate to.

