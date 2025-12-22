Stefon Diggs Organizes Thoughtful Gesture For Cardi B Before Patriots Game

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty via Imagn Images Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Stefon Diggs decided to give moms like Cardi B a time to unwind during a stressful time of the year ahead of the Patriots-Ravens game.

As you all know, the holiday season can be brutal. The stresses of gift giving, cooking, cleaning, and preparing for the new year are bound to surface. Moms especially have to endure most if not all of these duties, something that Stefon Diggs understands and can relate to.

That's why the New England Patriots wide receiver organized a day of relaxation to help celebrate mothers for all that they do this time of year. With his Diggs Deep Foundation, the 32-year-old, put together the "Winter Wonderland Wellness Event" this past weekend inside Gillette Stadium per Athlon Sports.

As you can see in the clip from Touchdown Central, Stefon was able to spend some quality time with his boo Cardi B, who's also a mom to one of his three children. Yoga mats, massages, and skin treatments created a spa-like atmosphere. The mothers who were invited were able to bring their children as well, so it was a wholesome evening indeed.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Diggs said he was inspired to do this because of the lovely lady that raised him by herself.

"It’s the end of the year, I feel like everybody had a hard year, especially for moms... My mom is actually here today — special guest. So, I just wanted to host a wellness day, an appreciation day. Everybody works extremely hard, and I’m extremely blessed. Paying it forward is always going to be something big for me."

Stefon Diggs & The New England Patriots

This night of appreciation was rewarding for Stefon Diggs. But in a way, it might have bestowed some good karma onto his team on Sunday.

The New England Patriots are back in the playoffs after last making it in 2021. They improved to 12-3 with a come-from-behind victory on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens winning 28-24. MVP candidate Drake Maye led the charge by tossing for 380 yards and two touchdowns. Diggs was also instrumental, tallying nine receptions for 138 yards. They are currently the second seed in the AFC playoffs, but have a chance at the one seed, a first-round bye, and home field advantage throughout the postseason.

