The New England Patriots won their most important game in the last four years, and Cardi B was able to see it. The superstar femcee got to celebrate with the team's billionaire owner, Robert Kraft, letting all of the sad Raven's fans hear their cheering.

New England went on the road to Baltimore on Sunday night (Dec. 21), earning a hard-fought victory in the process. The Patriots were down 11 in the fourth quarter, 13-24. But with a MVP hopeful in Drake Maye on their roster, they were able to gut it out.

He led the way with 380 passing yards and two touchdown tosses. His leading receiver just so happened to Cardi B's boo Stefon Diggs. He tallied 138 yards on nine out of ten receptions. Moreover, the Patriots defense forced a key fumble on Ravens receiver Zay Flowers to seal the deal.

As you can see in the clip from Dov Kleiman, the AFC East leaders were able to kneel the game out and improve to 12-3. Cardi B was absolutely ecstatic while Kraft was hilariously stoic but most likely happy deep down.

This victory also secured the rising Patriots a playoff spot, their first since 2021. Heading into the second to last week of the regular season, they own sole possession of the two seed.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Wellness Day

However, they are in lock step for the one seed with the Denver Broncos, who are also 12-3 after a crucial loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their next matchup is with the lowly 3-12 New York Jets, which is also on the road. In Week 18 they face the Miami Dolphins at home.

Overall, while this did cap off an exciting weekend for the Patriots organization, it was a good one for Diggs and Cardi as well.

Heading into this game, the wide receiver put together a spa-like retreat day for moms at Gillette Stadium. It was partially a way to celebrate Cardi B as well, who is the mother of his newest of three children.