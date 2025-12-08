Cardi B Gifts Stefon Diggs A Steamy Makeout During His Birthday Bash

cardi b
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Cardi B was by Stefon Diggs side recently to celebrate his 32nd birthday and things got hot and heavy during his party.

Stefon Diggs has been riding an incredible high (for the most part) this year. His Patriots are 11-2 and in prime position for the AFC East crown and the number one overall seed in the conference for the playoffs. His personal life is also thriving thanks to Cardi B.

They are continuing to build their bond each and every week. Last week, they were seen having a great time for the NFL wide receiver's 32nd birthday. Videos showed him and Cardi B vibing together and with their dear friends.

However, that wholesomeness was coupled with a moment of steaminess. In a tweet caught by No Jumper, the AM I THE DRAMA? femcee shared a hot and heavy makeout session from their fun evening. "Grrrrrrrr," she captioned the post.

She really went all out to give her man a memorable night out matching her energy with an equally seductive dress. Cardi B matched Stefon's gold and black ensemble with a revealing dress, leaving just enough to the imagination.

The mother of four shared even more photos from the birthday bash last night, letting herself have a moment as well. Hopefully, they continue to have many more weekends like this together.

Are Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Getting Married?

There's a real chance for that in fact as marriage rumors are rampant at the moment. On his birthday (Nov. 29), Stefon Diggs was gifted a hoodie from the New England Patriots' Spanish media team. It read, "Español" along with the team's logo.

However, it was his response to the gift that had everyone's ears perked. "Yo quiero uno más [I want one more]... For mi esposa [for my wife]."

This sent folks into a frenzy, although to be honest, it might just be a nickname that Diggs has for Cardi B. But with them now sharing a child together as of last month, maybe a tying of the knot is in the cards. We can only imagine what the chatter will be like if that happens.

