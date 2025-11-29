Stefon Diggs Sends Cardi B Marriage Rumors Into Overdrive

Stefon Diggs is a very happy man in his relationship with Cardi B, so much so that he might've accidentally spilled the beans. In a recent social media video from the New England Patriots' Spanish media team, he might have revealed that they secretly tied the knot... Or at least, that's what some fans think.

@BardiUpdatess caught the video on Twitter, in which the Patriots wide receiver gets a nice gift. It was a hoodie that displayed the word "Español" with the team's logo. "Patriots Español, gracias," he remarked. But it was Diggs' next words that really set the timeline ablaze.

"Yo quiero uno más [I want one more]... For mi esposa," he said. "Esposa" means "wife" in English. "Actually, give me two. A mini one," Stefon added. It looks like Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's baby boy will get his own piece of New England football merch.

Of course, take this with a massive grain of salt, as this doesn't really confirm anything. Maybe he just couldn't remember the Spanish word for "girlfriend" and went for the next best thing. For the record, if you're ever in that pinch, it's "novia."

Jokes aside, Cardi B actually responded to this with her own Twitter video. She sang a slightly tweaked version of the chorus from Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Lover Girl." "My man, my man, my n***a, my daddy, my baby / D***ing me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy." So, not a confirmation either. But certainly a promising hint...

Cardi B New Son

We'll see if the couple addresses this at some point in the near future. Also, they could just keep these details private if they want, which fans should also be ready to accept.

But elsewhere, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have more drama to address. Recently, an Instagram model alleged that Cardi's ex partner Offset is trying to sabotage the NFL player. An alleged source close to the former Migo quickly shut that down, though.