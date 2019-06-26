marriage rumors
- SportsAdele & Rich Paul Reportedly Set To Get MarriedAdele and Rich Paul continue to be a power couple.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsDid Birdman And Toni Braxton Get Married? Singer's Sister Tamar Reacts To Viral RumorTamar said she's been "blowing up" her sister's phone to try and confirm the rumor.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBig Sean Teases New Music & Flaunts Ring, Sparking Marriage RumorsThe Detroit rapper later revealed that more music will be on the way in 2023.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Wears Explicit Ring To Deter Machine Gun Kelly Engagement RumorsThe “Transformers” star is certainly not amused with people speculating about her love life. By hnhh
- RelationshipsFuture & Lori Harvey Marriage Rumors Elicit Mass HysteriaFuture and Lori Harvey are at the centre of unconfirmed marriage rumours, which has led fans of theirs to absolutely freak out.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsDid Amber Rose Just Reveal She's Married To AE?She used the h-word. By Noah C
- GramChris Brown's Baby Mother Ammika Harris Alludes To More Plans For MarriageSeems legit. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsMiley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split Months After Getting Married: ReportMiley Cyrus & Liams Hemsworth are calling it quits already.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentIdris & Sabrina Elba Answer Vogue's Couple QuestionsIdris & Sabrina Elba test their relationship knowledge. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentFashion Mogul Ian Connor Proposes To Socialite Raven TracyAnd she said yes. By Aida C.