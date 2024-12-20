Blueface And Chrisean Rock’s Never-Ending Drama Carousel Puts Wack 100 In An Uncomfortable Spot

Wack broke everything down for those out of the loop.

The turbulent saga around Blueface and Chrisean Rock is as hard to follow as ever. The current issues at hand are marriage rumors, doubts around Chrisean's son's paternity, and some bizarre new face tattoos that the California rapper debuted while in prison. Fortunately, his manager Wack 100 recently clarified some of these points during a new VladTV interview with DJ Vlad. First off, it seems like we can rule marriage rumors out of the question, as Wack dismissed them by explaining that authorities still haven't approved Rock's visiting applications for jail. As such, it seems like any wedding plans will be hard to fulfill, if they're even in the cards in the first place.

Then, Wack 100 broke down some of the issues regarding Chrisean Jr.'s paternity, as Chrisean Rock's ex partner claimed that he's the father of her son, not Blueface. Some other factors also contribute to this assumption, such as the lack of Blue's name via direct association on the little one's birth certificate. While Wack is still standing behind his client, he also condones the notion of another DNA test to clear things up and give the son his proper lineage information for his own benefit.

Wack 100 Breaks Down Blueface & Chrisean Rock Drama

Apart from Blueface, though, Chrisean Rock faces other drama, such as her ex friend's accusations that she slept with Offset behind Cardi B's back. This follows previous accusations from Blue himself. "Being tatted on a h*e is not a flex," he tweeted last year. "You literally f***ed Cardi B's husband [a] couple weeks ago, I'm tired of n***as looking at me while they f***ing you. Get the rest of 'em gone ASAP, please."

Meanwhile, Blueface is still connecting with Chrisean Rock from behind bars and with other endeavors, even if some of them might have needed some more time in the vault. A lot of fans raised their eyebrows at his newly named "King Of Crabs" seafood restaurant, which doesn't exactly sound like an appetizing prospect. At least that's much more clear than all the Chrisean drama. Maybe Wack will have to host another explainer in the near future to break it all down.