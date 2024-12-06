Chrisean Rock’s Sister Jada Blasts “Liar” Ex For Alleging That Blueface’s Son Is His

Chrisean Rock's sister has her back.

Lately, Chrisean Rock's ex Ronny Doe has been committed to getting answers, as he believes there's a chance that he's allegedly the father of her and Blueface's son Chrisean Jesus. He confronted her about this at a mall recently, resulting in a dramatic and messy encounter. Eventually, the police got involved, and the two of them went their separate ways. He continues to demand a paternity test, even recently accusing Chrisean of trying to "evade" one by getting him into legal trouble.

During an interview this week, Doe alleged that he was with Chrisean when her water broke, and when she gave birth to her son. The Baddies star's sister Jada is coming to her defense, however, insisting that he wasn't actually there. According to her, the only people present were close family members.

Chrisean Rock's Sister Jada Calls Out Ronny Doe

“Y’all know I was in the delivery room with her," she explained on Instagram Live recently. "Only me, my mother, and her godparents. That was it. Nobody else. He’s a liar. He’s a liar. He wish, he wish. Y’all know he’s a liar. Nothing he say is accurate so you can’t take no accurancy anything he say. You can’t even take him serious. That boy is ridiclous.” At the time of writing, Doe has yet to respond to Jada's claims. This isn't the first time he's asked for a paternity test though, as back in October, he took to Instagram to beg for confirmation that he's not Chrisean Jesus' dad.